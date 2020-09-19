Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Astin Mansion presents its first ever car show on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Astin Mansion, 506 W. 26th St., Bryan. This event will be hosted to help celebrate the mansion turning 100 years old in October. The free community event showcases vehicles from the past 100 years.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Gulf Coast Arabian Horse Club annual Arabian Classic Horse Show, all day. Brazos County Expo. For a show schedule, visit www.gulfcoastarabians.com.
Celebrate the Constitution rally, noon to 5 p.m. at Eastside Park in Hearne. The second annual event is free and will include music and speakers. Hosted by Open Carry Texas and American FLAG. www.facebook.com/events/609600106308213.
Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. All produce is grown locally. Eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts also available. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.martket/.
Washington on the Brazos Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Under the live oaks at the Visitor Center. Featuring live music and vendors.
Celebrate the Constitution rally, noon to 5 p.m. at Eastside Park in Hearne. The second annual event is free and will include music and speakers. Hosted by Open Carry Texas and American FLAG. www.facebook.com/events/609600106308213.
Chamber of Commerce of Bryan/College Station annual Lobsterfest, 5:30 p.m. Brazos Center. For more information, visit business.bcschamber.org/events/details/lobsterfest-golf-classic-2020-2937.
LIVE MUSIC
Brazos Valley All Star Band, 7:30 p.m. Courtyard at Cavalry Court.
Moonlight Music with Andrea Young, 7 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community Yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Gulf Coast Arabian Horse Club annual Arabian Classic Horse Show, all day. Brazos County Expo. For a show schedule, visit www.gulfcoastarabians.com.
Sunday Night Live, 5 to 7 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Enjoy live music on The Green. century-square.com/events/.
Chamber of Commerce of Bryan/College Station Golf Classic, 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. City Course at Phillips Event Center. business.bcschamber.org/events/details/lobsterfest-golf-classic-2020-2937.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.