Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Astin Mansion presents its first ever car show on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Astin Mansion, 506 W. 26th St., Bryan. This event will be hosted to help celebrate the mansion turning 100 years old in October. The free community event showcases vehicles from the past 100 years.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Gulf Coast Arabian Horse Club annual Arabian Classic Horse Show, all day. Brazos County Expo. For a show schedule, visit www.gulfcoastarabians.com.

Celebrate the Constitution rally, noon to 5 p.m. at Eastside Park in Hearne. The second annual event is free and will include music and speakers. Hosted by Open Carry Texas and American FLAG. www.facebook.com/events/609600106308213.