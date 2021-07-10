Calendar for Saturday

SATURDAY
EVENTS
Canaan Cemetery cleanup, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Kuder Road and Pitts Road, just west of the Texas A&M RELLIS Campus. Sign up at justserve.org/darcomeandtakeitchapter.
The Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station 23rd annual scholarship gala, 6 p.m. at the Brazos Center,3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.
Wellborn Lions Club pancake breakfast, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Wellborn Community Center, 4119 Victoria Ave. Tickets are $5, and proceeds go toward scholarships, vision services and community needs.
Hot Nights, Cool Tunes summer concert series, 7 p.m. at the courthouse square in Downtown Brenham. The Fab 5 will perform and there will be food vendors and a classic car cruise-in.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Navasota Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Navasota Public Library, 1411 E. Washington Ave. Homemade crafts and fresh food.
Brazos de Dios HOG chapter meeting, 8 a.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free breakfast and coffee.
Giant Jenga Night, 6 p.m. at Kickapoo Club, 1 Lodge Drive in Hilltop Lakes. Prizes for winners.
Texas Rose Rustler summer meeting, 10 a.m. at Antique Rose Emporium, 10000 F.M. 50 in Brenham. Andrew Barocco, the director of breeding at Antique Rose Emporium will discuss genetic diversity in roses.
Urgent Animals of Hearne pet adoption event, 10 a.m. to noon at American’s County Store, 14675 F.M. 2154 in College Station.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion in Bryan. Free and open to the public. www.lakewalktx.com/fitness.
Second Saturdays run club, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. A different route and distance each month. Free and open to all skill levels.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, noon to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
LIVE MUSIC
Ty Hardy, 6 p.m. at Wheels Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. Free.
Summer Concert Series, 8 p.m. at the corner of Echols and Buck streets in downtown Caldwell. Free concert featuring Travis Pinter, with food trucks on the square.
Terry Easterwood and Dave Durkovic, 8 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free.
Delaney Ann, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
Patriot Road, 8 p.m. at Somerville Icehouse, 17291 Texas 36 in Somerville. Free.
Summer Live Music Series with the Gabe Garcia, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Payton Howie, 1:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. Free.
The Front Porch live music series, 7 p.m. at Century Square. Featuring a performance from Mark Jones. www.century-square.com/events.
The Great Unknowns, 9 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free.
Kenny Orts & the No Chance Band, 8 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse and Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. $20.
Lightning Ben, 3 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Postcards from the Future: Paintings of Deluge, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. An exhibit of paintings about strange weather by Mary Ciani, who taught art at Texas A&M University.
The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.