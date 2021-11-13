Calendar for Saturday

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History has a new nationally touring exhibit on display through Jan. 7. The exhibit features the photographs, correspondence and journals of Jacob Riis, a reporter who devoted his life to social reform and led efforts to increase awareness about homelessness, immigration, education, crime, public health and labor. The museum, at 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission is $5. For more information, visit brazosvalleymuseum.org.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
History in Motion, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Museum of the American GI in College Station. Activities include vehicle and weapons demonstrations, military vehicle displays and tank rides. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. For more details, visit americangimuseum.org.
Reds, Wheats and Blues Festival, 2 to 6 p.m. in downtown Navasota. Wine and craft beer tastings, shopping and live music by Tubie and the Touchtones and Neal and the Real Deal. Tickets available for $20 at navasotagrimeschambers.com or for $25 at the event.
Bryan-College Station Model Railroad Society open house, with model train layouts on display at five locations: 3680 County Road 324 in Navasota; 4902 Bay Oaks Court in College Station; 3057 Montana Ave. in Bryan; 200 S. Dixie St. in Brenham; and 3939 Kuykendall Road in Bellville.
Beats & BBQ, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Savage Brew Lab, 800 S. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. The event features musical performances by Taylor Graves, Lucas Johnson and the Lucas Sousa Band, and food trucks will be on site. Proceeds help the Brazos County A&M Club provide scholarships to local students. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10. Children under 8 are free. tx.ag/beats.
Friends of the Bryan-College Station Public Library System book sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clara B Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Books cost $20 per bag. Proceeds support the library system.
“Women in Jeopardy,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Adult tickets are $15 and only available through stagecenter.net.
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office job fair, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office, 1700 W. Texas 21 in Bryan. Representatives from all divisions of the department will be available to answer questions related to employment. The Sheriff’s Office has open positions for medical staff, detention officers, transport deputies and patrol deputies.
Adoption Day Celebration, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Voices for Children and the Department of Children and Family Services will celebrate all 2021 Brazos County adoptions.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission. www.texrenfest.com.
BTHO Hunger can drive, through Nov. 30. Texas A&M University Sport Clubs is collecting donations of canned goods to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Student Recreation Center, Physical Education Activity Program Building and the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.
Peace Lutheran coat and blanket drive, through Monday. Donations of coats, blankets, gloves and scarves for the Twin City Mission. For more information email debbieanderson451@gmail.com.
Hillier Hearts Blanket Drive, through Monday. Hillier Funeral Home is holding its third annual blanket drive in honor of Al Sims. New and gently used blankets may be dropped off at either Hillier location, 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan or 4080 Texas 6 in College Station. Items will be donated to Twin City Mission.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Microchip and rabies vaccination event, 8 a.m. to noon at Bonham Park, 2315 Russell Drive in Bryan. The Bryan Animal Center will be providing 100 free rabies vaccines and 100 microchips to pets of Bryan residents. The event is first-come, first-served and proof of residency is required.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.
Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.
LIVE MUSIC
Armadillo Road, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Jon Couch, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Kritickill, 8 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. $10 cover. grandstaffordtheater.com.
Cosmic Outlaws, 2 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Southern Ruckus Duo, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
The Rotary Phones, 7 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.
Can’t Hardly Playboyz, 8 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse and Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. $20 cover at the door.
Kevin Lamar, 1 to 5 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. No reservation required. Food truck on site. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes the winning pieces from the Aggie Spirit Community Contest, in which community members were asked to submit anything that evokes the Aggie spirit. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
A Garden of Earthly Delights, through Dec. 17 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/ged.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.