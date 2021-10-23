 Skip to main content
Calendar for Saturday
Calendar for Saturday

SATURDAY EVENTS

Brazos Valley Fair, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Food vendors and carnival open at 10 a.m.; rodeo at 7 p.m.; Shenandoah concert at 9:45 p.m.

Rudder High School choir drive-in movie, 8:15 p.m. at the high school’s north parking lot, 3251 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan. Costume contest, prizes and giveaways and a showing of the Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus.” $20 per vehicle. rudderchoir.ludus.com.

Fright Nights Haunted House and Wax Museum, doors open at 7:30 p.m. at 1673 Briarcrest Drive, Suite 108A in Bryan. No one under 15 admitted without an adult. $10 admission; cash only. Proceeds benefit Trinity Oaks StarKids. Face masks are encouraged.

Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission. www.texrenfest.com.

Father Daughter Dance, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Dinner, dessert, a photo booth, games, prizes and more. Tickets are $50. carsonfashion.com.

Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Open from 8 a.m. to sunset. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.

Bryan Ghost Walk, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Walking tours of Downtown Bryan. $10 to $18. bryanghostwalk.com.

Canaan Cemetery cleanup, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Kuder Road and Pitts Road, just west of the Texas A&M RELLIS Campus.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.

Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.

LIVE MUSIC

Joey Kipfer, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Reagan Quinn, 1 p.m. at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

Joey McGee, 3 p.m. at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Xavier Joseph Band on the Front Porch, 7 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Live Music Series, 7 p.m. at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

Matt Caldwell, 9 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.

Maya and Kacey, 8 p.m. at 4 Star Concert Hall, 209 S. Market St. in Brenham. Free.

Brandon McDermott Band, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.

Mark Nestor, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.

La Energia Nortena and Los Pescadores Del Rio Conchos, 8 p.m. at Lakeview Event Center, 4004 F.M. 974 in Bryan. Tickets are $40. go.theeagle.com/lakeview.

