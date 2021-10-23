Calendar for Saturday

SATURDAY EVENTS
Brazos Valley Fair, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Food vendors and carnival open at 10 a.m.; rodeo at 7 p.m.; Shenandoah concert at 9:45 p.m.
Rudder High School choir drive-in movie, 8:15 p.m. at the high school’s north parking lot, 3251 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan. Costume contest, prizes and giveaways and a showing of the Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus.” $20 per vehicle. rudderchoir.ludus.com.
Fright Nights Haunted House and Wax Museum, doors open at 7:30 p.m. at 1673 Briarcrest Drive, Suite 108A in Bryan. No one under 15 admitted without an adult. $10 admission; cash only. Proceeds benefit Trinity Oaks StarKids. Face masks are encouraged.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission. www.texrenfest.com.
Father Daughter Dance, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Dinner, dessert, a photo booth, games, prizes and more. Tickets are $50. carsonfashion.com.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Open from 8 a.m. to sunset. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.
Bryan Ghost Walk, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Walking tours of Downtown Bryan. $10 to $18. bryanghostwalk.com.
Canaan Cemetery cleanup, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Kuder Road and Pitts Road, just west of the Texas A&M RELLIS Campus.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.
Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.
LIVE MUSIC
Joey Kipfer, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Reagan Quinn, 1 p.m. at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.
Joey McGee, 3 p.m. at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.
Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Xavier Joseph Band on the Front Porch, 7 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station.
Live Music Series, 7 p.m. at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.
Matt Caldwell, 9 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.
Maya and Kacey, 8 p.m. at 4 Star Concert Hall, 209 S. Market St. in Brenham. Free.
Brandon McDermott Band, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
Mark Nestor, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
La Energia Nortena and Los Pescadores Del Rio Conchos, 8 p.m. at Lakeview Event Center, 4004 F.M. 974 in Bryan. Tickets are $40. go.theeagle.com/lakeview.