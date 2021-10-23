Calendar for Saturday

SATURDAY EVENTS

Brazos Valley Fair, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Food vendors and carnival open at 10 a.m.; rodeo at 7 p.m.; Shenandoah concert at 9:45 p.m.

Rudder High School choir drive-in movie, 8:15 p.m. at the high school’s north parking lot, 3251 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan. Costume contest, prizes and giveaways and a showing of the Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus.” $20 per vehicle. rudderchoir.ludus.com.

Fright Nights Haunted House and Wax Museum, doors open at 7:30 p.m. at 1673 Briarcrest Drive, Suite 108A in Bryan. No one under 15 admitted without an adult. $10 admission; cash only. Proceeds benefit Trinity Oaks StarKids. Face masks are encouraged.

Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission. www.texrenfest.com.

Father Daughter Dance, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Dinner, dessert, a photo booth, games, prizes and more. Tickets are $50. carsonfashion.com.