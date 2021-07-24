Calendar for Saturday

Texas A&M University is inviting Aggie fans to take part in filming a Midnight Yell reenactment at Kyle Field for a commercial that will be aired during Aggie football games this fall. The Friday event is free to attend, and the first 1,000 people will receive a free T-shirt. Attendees will begin entering through the stadium’s northeast entrance at 7 p.m., and filming is expected to begin at sundown. Participants must be 18 years old or be with a parent or guardian. EVENTS Texas State 4-H Horse Show, through Friday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Free. Create, 8 a.m. at Rivergate Church, 5422 Cole Lane in College Station. Artists and musicians of every type are invited to an outdoor gathering to relax, be inspired and create artwork. Sailing lessons, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Bryan, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. The Brazos Sailing Club will be teaching children and teens how to sail. Free. Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com. Harvest Grape Stomp, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Windy Winery, 4232 Clover Road in Brenham. Adult tickets are $30 in advance and $32 at the winery. windywinery.com. Blazing Saddles motorcycle run, beginning at 10 a.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. $10 per rider, with proceeds going to Scotty’s House. Willy Wonka Jr., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in Bryan. General admission tickets are $15 for the matinee and $20 for the evening show. theatrecompany.com/tickets. Saturdays at The Ranch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free bike wash and adult beverages, food truck, music and more. HEALTH AND FITNESS Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public. www.lakewalktx.com/fitness. COVID-19 TESTING St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com. LIVE MUSIC Kalum Patterson and Randy Hoyet, 6 p.m. at Edge General Store, 7250 Edge Cut Off Road. Free. Front Porch Live Music Series with Colton Lane Morman, 7 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Free. Cade Coleman, 8 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free. Morgan Ashley, 7:30 p.m. at the Canteen Bar & Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Free. Summer Live Music Series with William Beckmann, 9 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Bob Livingston, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. Free. Hot Nights, Cool Tunes summer concert series, 7 p.m. at the courthouse square in Downtown Brenham. The Brown Sugar Band will perform and there will be food vendors and a classic car cruise-in. Ryan Pinnick, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free. Texas 105 Band, 7 p.m. at Wheels Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. Free. Live Music Series, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free. Robert Kuhn Duo, 3 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Mike Gallo, 7 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. EXHIBITS Body X Landscape, through Aug. 12 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. An exhibit by Trevor Coopersmith exploring the juxtapositions between humanity and the natural world. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults. Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults. Refrigerator Art, through Aug. 14 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes art created during the organization’s summer art camps. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission. Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults. Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Sept. 2 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Featuring work for sale from artists around the region. Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.