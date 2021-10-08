Calendar for Saturday

SATURDAY
EVENTS
Chappell Hill Scarecrow Festival, through Sunday. The event features arts and crafts vendors, food, live music, children’s activities and more. Admission is free; parking is $5.
Texas Renaissance Festival opening weekend, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission. www.texrenfest.com.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Open from noon to sunset on weekdays, 8 a.m. to sunset on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to sunset on Sundays. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.
Bryan Ghost Walk, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Walking tours of Downtown Bryan. $10 to $18. bryanghostwalk.com.
Hay Day, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Iola community Center, 7264 Main St. in Iola. Parade, food and activities.
World Series of Team Roping, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.
“Barefoot in the Park,” 8 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in downtown Brenham. Tickets are $27. unitybrenham.org.
Saturdays at The Ranch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free bike wash and adult beverages, food truck, music and more.
Wagner’s Carnival, 2 p.m. to midnight at the Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road in College Station.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.
Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.
Race to Pumpkinpalooza, 7 a.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. The Lone Star Trail Runners is hosting training runs every Saturday until the Pumpkinpalooza Trail Run on Oct. 17. Free to members.
LIVE MUSIC
Coulter Brown, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
The Mighty Orq, noon at the Front Porch at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station.
Texas T-Birds, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Ricky Montijo, 1 p.m. at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.
Brazos Authority, 4 p.m. at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.
Sparky Parker, 7:30 p.m. at The Gallery Downtown, 101 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets are $20. houseconcertsatthegallery.com.
Joey McGee, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road in College Station.
Bill Bertrand Country Dance Band, 7:30 p.m. at the Sons of Herman Dance Hall, 1104 William Joel Bryan Parkway in Bryan.
Band Peterbilt, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.
My One & Only and Max and Brittney Flinn, 8 p.m. at 4 Star Concert Hall, 209 S. Market St. in Brenham. Free.
The Jake Jackson Band, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
Landon Dodd & The Dancehall Drifters, 8 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse and Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.
Sound On Saturday live music, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
The Day at the Fair, through January at the Bus Depot Gallery, 313 E. Alamo St. in Brenham. The Brenham Heritage Museum’s newest exhibit highlights the Washington County Fair, the oldest county fair in the state. The gallery is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes the winning pieces from the Aggie Spirit Community Contest, in which community members were asked to submit anything that evokes the Aggie spirit. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.