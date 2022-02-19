Calendar for Saturday

Texas A&M University’s Family Weekend is set for April 8-10. Events will include Ring Day, yell practice, demonstrations from units in the Corps of Cadets, the Aggie Mom’s Boutique, athletic events and more.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Hands-On History, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. Fund and educational activities for children of all ages, including a behind-the-scenes look at the museum’s historical weapons collection. Living historians will be on hand to provide a tour of Gen. Patton’s mobile headquarters. Adult admission is $7; children are $5; seniors and military service members and veterans are $6.
Birding 101, Lick Creek Park Visitors Center in College Station. The class for beginning birdwatchers will cover the use of binoculars, field guides and birding apps and includes a walk to find and identify birds by sight and sound. The class is limited to eight people, and registration is required by emailing riobrazosaudubon@gmail.com.
Brazos Civic Orchestra spring 2022 concert, 7 p.m. at Rudder High School, 3251 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan. Featuring Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5,” Mozart’s “Overture to the Magic Flute” and more. Free.
Glow 5K, 9 p.m. on the Texas A&M University campus. An annual night run hosted by Maggies & Aggie Men’s Club. Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Brazos Valley and Kairos Christian School in Guatemala. go.theeagle.com/glow5k.
Daddy Daughter Dance, 6 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station. Dinner, crafts, photos and dancing.
“The Wizard of Oz,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances at The Theatre Co., 3125 S. Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Tickets are $10 to $20. theatrecompany.com.
“Silent Sky,” 7 p.m. at Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets are $14 for adults, $7 for children, and $12 for students and seniors. go.theeagle.com/sky.
“Now and Then,” 8 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets are $27; student tickets are $15. unitybrenham.org.
“Jeeves Takes a Bow,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $15; student and senior tickets are $12. stagecenter.net.
Saturday Morning Physics, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Hawking Auditorium in the Mitchell Institute for Fundamental Physics and Astronomy on the Texas A&M University campus. A lecture series for high school students to learn about developments in modern physics. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. cyclotron.tamu.edu/smp.
Teen Share and Care support group, 10 a.m. online and in-person at the National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. To register for online access, visit namibv.org/namibvsupport.
Lick Creek Nature Center exhibit unveiling, 10 a.m. to noon at Lick Creek Park, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. The opening of a new exhibit with interactive activities for all ages each Saturday through April 23. The displays are open throughout the week; admission is free. Topics feature mammals, owls, snakes, butterflies, birds, vegetation and more.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Email alex@theranchhd.com for more information.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Citizenship classes, 10 a.m. at Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network, 2500 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Free. English classes are 10 a.m. to noon, and Spanish classes are noon to 1:45 p.m. Register at brazosimmigration.com.
LIVE MUSIC
Risky Liver Band, 8:30 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville.
Trey Gonzales, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
PaZazz, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.
Matthew Gonzaba, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Bronco Jr., 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Ramblin’ Boys, Lonesome Haunts and Wisdom Cat, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. $5.
Mark Moss, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. Free admission. No reservation required. Food truck on site. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.
The Brown Sugar Band, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 Park St. in Brenham.
Sidney Scott, 7 to 10 p.m. at Floyd’s Wine Lounge, 315 S. Baylor St. in Brenham.
Byron Haynie, 4 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards.
Greg Tivis, 7 to 10 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.
Cole Whittlesey Band, 9:30 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse and Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. Tickets are $10. thewesternsteakhouseanddancehall.com.