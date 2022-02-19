Calendar for Saturday

Texas A&M University’s Family Weekend is set for April 8-10. Events will include Ring Day, yell practice, demonstrations from units in the Corps of Cadets, the Aggie Mom’s Boutique, athletic events and more.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Hands-On History, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. Fund and educational activities for children of all ages, including a behind-the-scenes look at the museum’s historical weapons collection. Living historians will be on hand to provide a tour of Gen. Patton’s mobile headquarters. Adult admission is $7; children are $5; seniors and military service members and veterans are $6.

Birding 101, Lick Creek Park Visitors Center in College Station. The class for beginning birdwatchers will cover the use of binoculars, field guides and birding apps and includes a walk to find and identify birds by sight and sound. The class is limited to eight people, and registration is required by emailing riobrazosaudubon@gmail.com.