Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Texas Renaissance Festival, the nation’s largest Renaissance-themed park, will be open Saturdays and Sundays Oct. 3 through Nov. 29 at Texas Renaissance Festival, 21778 F.M. 1774 in Todd Mission. Season pass tickets are available. General admission tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children ages 5 to 12. Tickets for this year are date specific. There will be no gate ticket sales this season. All tickets will need to be purchased in advanced. For more information, visit www.texrenfest.com.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, home-made jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Texas Aggie Rodeo, 11 a.m. Brazos County Expo. The event will include barrels, Open & Over 40 Tiedown, breakaway, ribbon roping, team roping and ladies only team roping. Performances beginning at 7 p.m. include steer wrestling, roping events, goat tying and barrels. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/txaggierodeo/.
Car Show & Dyno Day, noon to 9 p.m. Aaron Automotive of College Station. Run your car or truck on College Station’s only AWD Dynamometer and get three pulls and a dyno sheet for $75. Visit the Facebook event for more information.
We Bought A Zoo outdoor movie showing, 8:15 p.m. Edge General Store. Bring your own chair, concessions available, no outside food or drink. www.facebook.com/edgegeneralstore.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Free Run Club Meet Up, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center. Hosted by Fit4Mom Bryan-College Station.
Yoga on The Green with Lululemon, 9 to 10 a.m. Century Square. Free.
Outdoor Community Yoga, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Pavilion at Lake Walk Town Center. Free.
LIVE MUSIC
The Front Porch music series, 7 to 10 p.m. The Front Porch at Century Square. Solo performance. www.century-square.com/events/detail/the-front-porch2.
The Broken Spokes, 8 to 11 p.m. Cavalry Court. Free.
Moonlight Music featuring Kayla Schaded, 7 to 9 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant.
SUNDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square.
