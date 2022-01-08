Calendar for Saturday

Riders in the Sky will perform at Brenham’s Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre at 7 p.m. Jan. 22. Tickets are $45 to $65 and available at thebarnhillcenter.com/events.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Bed Build-A-Thon, beginning at 9 a.m. at 509 S. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Help Sleep in Heavenly Peace reduce its waiting list of families in need of beds. Morning and afternoon shifts available. Lunch is provided. No tools needed. The nonprofit organization builds and delivers beds to children in need of a safe place to sleep. Sign up at volunteersignup.org/XAKAK.
Texas High School Rodeo Association rodeo, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.
Texas USA Houston Nationals wrestling competition, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
First Saturday art fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. A public outdoor family event with live music, art activities for children, vendors and demonstrations, with art for sale at discounted prices.
Nintendo Switch Party, 2 to 4 p.m. at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Registration is required for playing, but everyone is welcome to watch. Snacks provided, with prizes for winners. Email jstadler@bryantx.gov to register. Call 209-5600 for more information. The tournament is open for children ages 11 to 18.
Dream Works in Action: Health and Fitness Expo, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. Fitness centers, medical professionals and nutritional consultants will provide information, demonstrations, health assessments and more. Wear athletic gear to participate in fitness demonstrations. All ages are welcome and admission is free. For more information, visit cstx.gov/lincolncenter or call 764-3779.
Big Shots Golf grand opening, 9 a.m. at 400 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan. There will be a DJ, face painting, photo opportunities and more.
SPORTS Texas A&M men’s basketball vs. Arkansas, noon at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M University campus. Tickets are $5 to $13.
Texas Roadrunners vs. Texas Brahmas hockey game, 6:15 p.m. at Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Drive in College Station. Tickets are $6 for adults; children under 12 are $3.
LIVE MUSIC
Trent Herrera, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Coulter Brown, 9 to 11 p.m. at Hershel’s at The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Pa’zazz Band, 10 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. No cover charge.
Wood & Steel, 11 a.m. at Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road, Suite 100, in College Station.
Erik Flores, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Randy C. Moore, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. No reservation required. Food truck on site. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.
Koka Kola Cowboyz, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.
For the Love of Quartet, 5 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Performances by Men of Purpose, Mighty Sincere Voices, New Creation of Houston, The Anointed Brown Sisters and The Sensational Wells Brothers. Admission is $15 at the door. Masks are required.
Jack T. Carr, 6 to 9 p.m. at Floyd’s Wine Lounge, 315 S. Baylor St. in Brenham.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.
Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
EXHIBITS
The People Who Made Our Town, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chappell Hill Historical Museum, 9220 Poplar St. in Chappell Hill. The exhibit highlights the products, people, transportation and daily life of those in the community. Admission is free.
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.