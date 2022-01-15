Calendar for Saturday

50 Men Who Can Cook will be Feb. 4 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. The event, hosted by the College Station ISD Educational Foundation, features local community leaders showcasing their culinary skills. Tickets are $75. Email givetokids@csisd.org for more information.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Community clean-up, 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Lincoln Center. Volunteers will be cleaning the neighborhood around the recreation center.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
“The Addams Family, the Musical Comedy,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at A&M Consolidated High School auditorium, 1801 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door for children, seniors, students, senior citizens, members of the military and College Station school district staff members. General admission for adults is $13 online and $15 at the door. Tickets are available at amchschoir.org/musical. Performances also are scheduled for Sunday.
B-CS Thin Mint Sprint, beginning at 8 a.m. at American Momentum Plaza, One Momentum Blvd. in College Station. A 5K run and 1-mile dash to benefit the Bryan-College Station Girl Scout Service Unit. The grand prize is a year’s supply of Girl Scout cookies.
Lick Creek Nature Center exhibit unveiling, 10 a.m. to noon at Lick Creek Park, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. The opening of a new exhibit with interactive activities for all ages each Saturday through April 23. The displays are open throughout the week, and admission is free. Topics feature mammals, owls, snakes, butterflies, birds, vegetation and more.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Email alex@theranchhd.com for more information.
SPORTS
Texas Roadrunners vs. Atlanta Capitals hockey game, 5:15 p.m. at Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Drive in College Station. Tickets are $6 for adults; children under 12 are $3.
LIVE MUSIC
Brandon McDermott, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Joey Kipfer, 9 to 11 p.m. at Hershel’s at The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
183 South Band, 10 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.
Shadow Canyon, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Jeff Kimey, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Texas 105 Band, 8:30 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville.
Joey Trevino, 1:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. No reservation required. Food truck on site. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.
Whiskey Bent, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.
Erica Michelle, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 Park St. in Brenham.
Taylor Graves, 6 to 9 p.m. at Floyd’s Wine Lounge, 315 S. Baylor St. in Brenham.
Jake Worthington with Jacob Boyd, 8 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse and Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. Tickets are $20. thewesternsteakhouseanddancehall.com.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.
Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
EXHIBITS
The People Who Made Our Town, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chappell Hill Historical Museum, 9220 Poplar St. in Chappell Hill. The exhibit highlights the products, people, transportation and daily life of those in the community. Admission is free.
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Art is for Everyone, through Jan. 28 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work from the Purple Turtle Art Studio. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.