Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Arts Council of Brazos Valley will present Empty Bowls Jr. on March 6 at Allen Honda in College Station. The event, which will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., is a fundraiser for school food pantries. Students from more than 25 area schools have created bowls that will be available for sale during the event.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Motorcycle meetup, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free beverages, music, a food truck and door prizes.
Sort for the Roses cattle sorting competition, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan.
Art from the Streets, through today at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
LIVE MUSIC
Randall King with Hayden Baker, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s in College Station. Seating is limited. Tickets start at $20.
Risky Liver Band, 9 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. $8 at the door.
SPORTS
Texas A&M men’s basketball vs. Missouri, noon at Reed Arena in College Station. Tickets available at 12thMan.com/MBBTickets.