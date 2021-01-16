Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley will present Empty Bowls Jr. on March 6 at Allen Honda in College Station. The event, which will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., is a fundraiser for school food pantries. Students from more than 25 area schools have created bowls that will be available for sale during the event.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Motorcycle meetup, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free beverages, music, a food truck and door prizes.

Sort for the Roses cattle sorting competition, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan.

Art from the Streets, through today at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.