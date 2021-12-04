Calendar for Saturday

1 event to mark on your calendar
Books from Birth, a nonprofit organization based in Hearne that provides books to local children in need, is having a children’s book drive through Christmas. Books can be donated at Morningstar Storage, 10099 Texas 30 in College Station, during business hours. For more information about the group, visit booksfrombirthtx.org.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Christmas in the Park, 6 to 11 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. Hayrides, cookies and chocolate milk, entertainment, arts and crafts, and photos with Santa. Free admission. No parking in the park; shuttles run from 5 to 11 p.m. from the Post Oak Mall parking lot.
Radio MASH toy drive, through Monday at the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Brazos Valley Communications radio stations will be broadcasting live from the site at Harvey Road and Texas 6 and accepting monetary donations and new toys for children this Christmas. Used toys will not be accepted.
Texas American Saddle Horse Association Holiday Horse Show, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Saturday events start at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Christmas Arts and Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Free admission.
Premiere Market, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Boutique clothing, handcrafted jewelry, gourmet foods and more. A shopping pass is $5, available at bvso.org or by calling 696-6100. They also will be available at the door with cash or check only.
College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas tree lot, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the corner of West King Cole Drive and Texas Avenue in College Station. Proceeds benefit charities and nonprofit organizations in the area.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Early voting in College Station City Council Place 6 runoff election, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road, and the Memorial Student Center, Room L526 on the Texas A&M University campus.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Masonic Library and Museum, 3411 Longmire Drive in College Station. Email jreinbolt99@aggienetwork.com for information.
“The Nutcracker,” 2 and 6:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M University campus. A performance by Ballet Brazos. Tickets are $9 to $40 at boxoffice.tamu.edu.
“Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” 2, 6 and 8 p.m. at Bryan High School’s Blue Auditorium. General admission tickets are $15 and available at bhsvikingtheatre.com or bryanhightheatre.ludus.com.
“Elf, the Musical,” 2 and 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in the Tejas Center in Bryan. Adult tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com/tickets.
“A Tuna Christmas,” 8 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in downtown Brenham. Adult tickets are $27. unitybrenham.org.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Toy Run, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Volunteers will be delivering toys to families across Bryan-College Station.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
St. Nick Fun Run, 8 to 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Early Learning Center, 906 George Bush Drive in College Station. A 5K and double loop 10K run through the College Station historic district. Proceeds benefit scholarships for attendance at St. Thomas Early Learning Center. Strollers and leashed dogs welcome.
Prancing for Prosthetics 5K, 8:30 a.m. at Lot 50 on the Texas A&M University campus. An annual fun run that raises money for Ashton’s Angels, a local nonprofit that provides prosthetics for those who cannot afford them.
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.
Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.
LIVE MUSIC
Red Iron Push, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Joey Kipfer, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Texas 105, 8 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan.
Xavier Joseph & the Wayward Wranglers, 8:30 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville.
Bronco Junior, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Channing Sall, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. No reservation required. Food truck on site. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.
Jennifer Harrold, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.
Andrea Young, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. curative.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. curative.com.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
“How the Other Half Lives,” through Jan. 7 at The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit features the work of Jacob Riis, a reporter who led efforts to increase awareness about homelessness, immigration, education, crime, public health and labor. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission is $5.
A Photographer’s Journey: The Personal Vision of James Harvey Johnson, through Dec. 17 in the James R. Reynolds Gallery in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. Free admission. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.