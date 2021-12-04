Calendar for Saturday

Premiere Market, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Boutique clothing, handcrafted jewelry, gourmet foods and more. A shopping pass is $5, available at bvso.org or by calling 696-6100. They also will be available at the door with cash or check only.

College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas tree lot, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the corner of West King Cole Drive and Texas Avenue in College Station. Proceeds benefit charities and nonprofit organizations in the area.

Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.

Early voting in College Station City Council Place 6 runoff election, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road, and the Memorial Student Center, Room L526 on the Texas A&M University campus.

Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Masonic Library and Museum, 3411 Longmire Drive in College Station. Email jreinbolt99@aggienetwork.com for information.