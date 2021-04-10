Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Hilltop Lakes Community Library will hold an open house on April 17 and 18 to mark completion of library renovations, including a reading corner and children’s section. The event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. both days. There will be refreshments, tours and a story time and activity for children.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

PBR Aggieland Classic, 7 p.m. at Reed Arena. Limited tickets available at 12thmanfoundation.com.

Downtown Bryan Street and Art Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring artists and artisans from across the region selling their work. There will be live demonstrations, live music, children’s activities and more. Free.

Physics and Engineering Festival, beginning at 10 a.m., online events hosted by Texas A&M University’s Department of Physics and Astronomy. Demonstrations and discussions with scientists. For more information, visit tx.ag/festivalschedule.