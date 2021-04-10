Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Hilltop Lakes Community Library will hold an open house on April 17 and 18 to mark completion of library renovations, including a reading corner and children’s section. The event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. both days. There will be refreshments, tours and a story time and activity for children.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
PBR Aggieland Classic, 7 p.m. at Reed Arena. Limited tickets available at 12thmanfoundation.com.
Downtown Bryan Street and Art Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring artists and artisans from across the region selling their work. There will be live demonstrations, live music, children’s activities and more. Free.
Physics and Engineering Festival, beginning at 10 a.m., online events hosted by Texas A&M University’s Department of Physics and Astronomy. Demonstrations and discussions with scientists. For more information, visit tx.ag/festivalschedule.
Jam with Kindness, noon to 4 p.m. at the Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan. The event features performances by Courtnie Ramirez, Joe Williams, Logan Herrera, Nicholas Rowan, Colby Daniels, Caroline & the Rims and the Britt Lloyd Band. Proceeds benefit BCS Together’s The Haven.
Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley grand opening celebration, 4114 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. New exhibits, activities, food trucks and more. Admission times are 10 a.m. to noon, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.
Chappell Hill Bluebonnet Festival, through Sunday. Live entertainment, vendors, food and more. Admission is free, and parking is $10.
Guided nature hike, 11 a.m. at Lake Somerville State Park’s Nails Creek Unit. Park entry is $4 per person for ages 13 and older.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Freudian Slip Improv Show, 7 p.m. at Rudder Theatre. Improvisation comedy troupe will stage a Family Weekend-themed performance. Tickets are $5 at the MSC box office, boxoffice.tamu.edu.
LIVE MUSIC
Randy Rogers Band, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $20. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
Country Music Legends Tribute, 7:30 p.m. at 702 S. Main St. in Calvert. Featuring Chris Austin Martinez, Manny Lopez and Brian Lippmann. General admission tickets are $30 and are available at calverttx.us. Proceeds benefit a nonprofit dedicated to restoring Calvert’s business district.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion in Bryan. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m. at Century Square in College Station. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
EXHIBITS
Tumble Through Texas, through May 15 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit features the winners of a contest in which artists displayed their love for Texas on tumblers. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Metamorphosis, through Sunday at the Frame Gallery, 108 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. The exhibit is dedicated to sexual assault survivors, and the artwork is for sale with proceeds going to the Sexual Assault Resource Center. The Frane Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.