Calendar for Saturday

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Tough Mudder 5K and 10K obstacle races, beginning at 7:45 a.m. at Brazos Valley Off Road Ranch, 5104 Texas 47 in Bryan. Registration starts at $89 for the 5K course and $109 for the 10K course. For more information, visit toughmudder.com.

Still Creek Stampede, 7:30 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. The event includes mutton bustin’ for kids, along with bull riding, bareback and saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing and steer wresting. Tickets purchased in advance are $12 for adults and $10 for children ages 2 through 12. Tickets at the gate are $15 and $12. For more information, visit stillcreekranch.org/rodeo.

Brazos County Youth Livestock Association Queen’s Dance, 8 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Music by Kenny Orts and No Chance. Advance tickets are $10 at Cavender’s and Catalena Hatters.

Day at The Ranch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Family friendly event with the Glitz Dolls, a mechanical bull, a food truck, vendors, entertainment, door prizes and free beverages.

Teen Share and Care support group, 10 a.m. online and in-person at the National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. To register for online access, visit namibv.org/namibvsupport.

Lick Creek Nature Center exhibit unveiling, 10 a.m. to noon at Lick Creek Park, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. The opening of a new exhibit with interactive activities for all ages each Saturday through April 23. The displays are open throughout the week; admission is free. Topics feature mammals, owls, snakes, butterflies, birds, vegetation and more.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Navasota Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Navasota Public Library, 1411 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

Madisonville Farmers Market and Vendors Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kimbro Center, 111 W. Trinity St. in Madisonville.

Citizenship classes, 10 a.m. at Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network, 2500 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Free. English classes are 10 a.m. to noon, and Spanish classes are noon to 1:45 p.m. Register at brazosimmigration.com.

LIVE MUSIC

Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

John Del Torro Richardson, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Ages 21 and up. Tickets are $15.

Greg Tivis, 7 to 10 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Thiago Nascimento, 8 p.m. at The George, 180 Century Court in College Station.

Oliver Penn, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

The Next While, 2 to 5 p.m. at Threshold Vineyards, 14615 County Road 318 at Texas 6, five miles south of Navasota. Free.

Aaron Loesch, 1 to 4 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.

Frank Martin Gilligan, 5 to 8 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.

Floyd Bauler, 8 p.m. at Floyd’s Wine Lounge, 315 S. Baylor St. in Brenham.

Byron Hanie, 4 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards.

King George, a tribute to George Strait, 7:30 p.m. at DeepRoots Vineyards, 19318 F.M. 1774 in Plantersville. Tickets are $19 and only available at go.theeagle.com/deeproots.

Robert Hinton, 9 p.m. at Somerville Icehouse, 17291 Texas 36 in Somerville.

Risky Liver Band, 8:30 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville.

Kelly Spinks and Miles of Texas, 8 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse and Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. Tickets are $20. thewesternsteakhouseanddancehall.com.

Logan Soileau, 9 p.m. at Mo’s Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station.

Sweet Baby Mayhem, 8 p.m. at Cyndi’s Hawg Hangout, 9940 Texas 21 in Caldwell.

Tim Fralik, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Front Porch at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Learn to Swim with Knifeprty and Dysfunktion, 8 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. $15. grandstaffordtheater.com.

Texas 105 Band, 8 p.m. at Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Randy Pavlock, 9 p.m. at 5 Knocks Speakeasy, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Ricky Montijo, 9 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 109 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.

Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.