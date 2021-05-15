Calendar for Saturday

Cougar Cannes Film Festival, 6 p.m. at Star Cinema Grill in College Station. College Station High School audio video production students will host a film festival. The event is free, and food and drinks will be available for purchase. Short films will play on four screens.

Southern Drag Boat Association races, through Sunday at Lake Bryan on Sandy Point Road. Races run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $15. sdbaracing.com.

Dine Around, 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. Sample food, wine, beer and cocktail from 15 restaurants. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at view.ceros.com/midway/dine-around. Proceeds benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Black in Bryan, 5 p.m. at Texas Avenue and East 29th Street in front of the Bryan Police Department. A protest organized by Black Lives Matter BCS to mark the 10-year anniversary of the shooting of Johnnie Harris Jr. by a Bryan police officer and to advocate for changes within the Bryan Police Department.

Texas A&M University commencement ceremonies, 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus.