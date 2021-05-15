Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Brazos County A&M Club will have Coach’s Night on Monday, featuring Texas A&M University football coach Jimbo Fisher. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Tickets are $75 and available at go.theeagle.com/bcamc.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Art in the Park, 10 a.m. to noon at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park in College Station. Free community event for children hosted by the College Station Noon Lions Club. The event will include art stations, giant chess and checkers games, chalk art, therapy animals, live music, vision screening and more.
First Responders Day, 10 a.m. to noon on the lawn of Navasota City Hall, 200 E. McAlpine St. in Navasota. The public is invited to meet first responders and learn about their day-to-day duties.
The Scott Burgess Memorial Freedom Festival, starting at 8 a.m. in Franklin. The event includes a 5K run, car show, cornhole tournament, crawfish cook-off, children’s activities, vendors, live music and a street dance. Burgess, a Franklin native, was killed in Afghanistan in 2011 while serving in the U.S. Army. For more information, visit scottburgessmemorial.org.
Cougar Cannes Film Festival, 6 p.m. at Star Cinema Grill in College Station. College Station High School audio video production students will host a film festival. The event is free, and food and drinks will be available for purchase. Short films will play on four screens.
Southern Drag Boat Association races, through Sunday at Lake Bryan on Sandy Point Road. Races run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $15. sdbaracing.com.
Dine Around, 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. Sample food, wine, beer and cocktail from 15 restaurants. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at view.ceros.com/midway/dine-around. Proceeds benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
Black in Bryan, 5 p.m. at Texas Avenue and East 29th Street in front of the Bryan Police Department. A protest organized by Black Lives Matter BCS to mark the 10-year anniversary of the shooting of Johnnie Harris Jr. by a Bryan police officer and to advocate for changes within the Bryan Police Department.
Texas A&M University commencement ceremonies, 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus.
Do Portugal International Circus, through Sunday at Post Oak Mall in College Station. Saturday performances are at 5 and 8 p.m., with Sunday performances at 2, 5 and 8 p.m. Limited seating. General admission tickets start at $15. doportugalcircus.com.
Buckle Down South Festival, gates open at noon at the Texas Renaissance Festival in Todd Mission. The event includes a cook-off, car show and concert, with Kevin Fowler performing at 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30. buckledownsouth.com.
IL Texas International Festival, 10 a.m. to noon at IL Texas Aggieland High School, 2611 Texas Ave. in College Station. Experience a variety of cultures with dances, music and more in a drive-thru event.
Free rabies vaccines and microchips, 9 a.m. at Henderson Park, 1629 Mockingbird Road in Bryan. The Bryan Animal Center will be giving away 100 rabies vaccines and 100 microchips for pets that live in Bryan. Proof of residency required.
James and the Giant Peach Jr., 2 and 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Adult tickets are $15 for the matinee and $20 for the evenign performance. theatrecompany.com.
Shrek the Musical Jr., 7 p.m. at Allen Academy, 3201 Boonville Road in Bryan. Adult tickets are $10. go.theeagle.com/shrek.
Mark Norman stand-up comedy, shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina Jazz Bar, 201 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $25. go.theeagle.com/comedy.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Saturdays at The Ranch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free bike wash, adult beverages, a food truck, music, door prizes and more.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion in Bryan. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m. at Century Square in College Station. Free.
LIVE MUSIC
The Broken Spokes, 7:30 p.m. at the Canteen Bar at Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Free.
Texas 105 Band, 8 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. Free.
Colton Lane Morman, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Brazos Land Co., 116 S. Main St. in Anderson. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station,9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
EXHIBITS
Tumble Through Texas, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit features the winners of a contest in which artists displayed their love for Texas on tumblers. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.