Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Bryan Animal Center will host a Feb. 13 event to give away rabies vaccines and microchips to pets of Bryan residents. The event will be at Scurry Park, 1501 Wellington Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pet owners must show proof of residency, and the event will be first come, first serve. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Guided nature hike, 11 a.m. at Lake Somerville State Park’s Nails Creek Unit. Free with paid entry to the park. Entrance permits can be purchased at reserveamerica.com.
Spirit Ice Arena open house, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Free skating and lessons. spiriticearena.com.
Texas High School Rodeo, Region IX competition at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. Events include barrel racing, bull riding, breakway and tiedown roping, steer wresting and more. Events begin at 9 a.m.
Texas USA Wrestling competition, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. Girls, boys and novice events.
Motorcycle meetup, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free beverages, music, a food truck and door prizes.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
LIVE MUSIC
Matt Castillo single release party, 8:30 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. $8 at the door.
Hadden Sayers acoustic show, 7 p.m. at The Gallery in downtown Navasota. Tickets are $20. houseconcertsatthegallery.com/shows.
Steven Marshall acoustic show, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. Free.
SPORTS
Texas A&M men’s basketball vs. Tennessee, 1 p.m. at Reed Arena. Tickets available at 12thMan.com/MBBTickets.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Texas High School Rodeo, Region IX competition at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. Events include barrel racing, bull riding, breakway and tiedown roping, steer wresting and more. Events begin at 9 a.m.
Texas USA Wrestling competition, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. Girls, boys and novice events.
Luckey’s Rod Run, Chicken Oil Co. in Bryan. The annual event, held the first Sunday of the year, draws hundreds of classic cars, hot rods and other custom vehicles from around the region. Car owners who plan to participate need to register for this year’s event, and face covering are required except when eating or drinking and physically distanced. For more information, visit go.theeagle.com/luckey.