Calendar for Saturday

The city of Navasota’s Kid Fish 2022 is 8 a.m. to noon May 14 at Patout Pond. The event is free and fishing equipment is provided. Volunteers will be on hand to help with knot tying, casting and fish identification. Trophies will be given in each age category.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Easter egg hunt, noon to 3 p.m. at Bright Light FWB Church, 11200 Texas 30 in College Station. All children and teens are welcome to participate, and there will be free snacks, beverages, crafts and raffles.

Easter Egg-Stravaganza, 10 a.m. to noon at Veterans Park in College Station. A&M United Methodist Church will celebrate Easter with food, games and fellowship. The event includes crafts, bounce houses and egg hunts. A free lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Registration is required at am-umc.org/events.

Community Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7D Ranch, 2729 County Road 305 in Navasota. Games, family activities and the Easter bunny. Free.

Easter Egg Hunt, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Gabbard Park, 1201 Dexter Drive in College Station. Breakfast games and face painting. The egg hunt will begin around 10 a.m.

Easter Egg Hunt, 2 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4692, 794 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan. Hot dogs, a bounce house and children’s and adult egg hunts.

Soda & Solo Soiree Concert, 5 p.m. at College Station High School, 4002 Victoria Ave. Tickets are $5 and include a soda and ice cream float. Proceeds will go toward costs of competition and qualifying to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Aggie Super Circuit horse show, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

“The Turn of the Screw,” 7:30 p.m. at Stagecenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Adult tickets are $15 and only available at stagecenter.net.

Annual Magic Show — Unreal Reality, online event at 6 p.m. Magicians in Texas A&M University’s Aggie Magic Circle will perform. The show features mentalism acts, rope magic, humor magic, telepathy, alchemy, endurance acts and card magic. Tickets are $5. boxoffice.tamu.edu.

Teen Share and Care support group, 10 a.m. online and in-person at the National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. To register for online access, visit namibv.org/namibvsupport.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

LIVE MUSIC Garrett Snowden, 9 to 11 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Armadillo Road, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Greg Tivis, 7 to 10 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Chevre Roulette, 7 to 9 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Ace Carlson with Sam Smith, 8 p.m. at The George, 180 Century Court in College Station.

Kenny Karr, 2 to 5 p.m. at Threshold Vineyards, 14615 County Road 318 at Texas 6, five miles south of Navasota. Free.

Gary Durrenberger, 5 to 8 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.

Susan Hickman, 7 to 10 p.m. at Floyd’s Wine Lounge, 315 S. Baylor St. in Brenham.

Byron Haynie, 4 to 7 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards.

Mitch Marcoulier, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. No reservations required. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.

Risky Liver Band, 8:30 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville.

Country Acoustix, 6 to 8:30 p.m. at DeepRoots Vineyards, 19318 F.M. 1774 in Plantersville. Free.

Josh Calvin & the 183 South Band, 8 p.m. at Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. $5 at the door.

Carvin Jones, 8 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. General admission tickets are $25. grandstaffordtheater.com.

Patriot Road, 8:30 p.m. at Cyndi’s Hawg Hangout, 9940 Texas 21 in Caldwell.

Payton Howie, 7 p.m. at The Front Porch at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.

Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.

Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m. at Century Square in College Station. Free.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Painting My Legacy, through May 31 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by June Dudley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Texas on Paper, through May 29 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper.

Space: Now You See It, through May 15 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit explores how floral art installations inhabit and alter perceptions of space and depth of field. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/floralspace.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.