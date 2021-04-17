Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The BEE Community will have an open house spring fundraiser on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at 3829 Old College Road. The family friendly event, called Tacos + Tunes, includes an art auction, live music, food trucks and activities. Tickets are by donation and can be purchased at go.theeagle.com/tacos. The BEE Community is a nonprofit organization that works with artisans with intellectual and developmental disabilities to develop skills and products.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Rudder High School Rangerettes spring show, 7 p.m. at Rudder High’s auditorium. Tickets are $10. go.theeagle.com/rangerettes.
COVID-19 vaccination hub, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1400 W. Martin Luther King Jr. St. in Bryan. Free vaccinations; no appointment needed.
Bike, Car, Truck and Jeep Show, registration begins at 8 a.m. at Yankee’s Tavern in Carlos. Open to the public; all makes, models and years welcome. Awards will be presented at 2 p.m. Donations go toward Richards High School’s scholarship program.
The Flying Vikings, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Astin Aviation at Easterwood Airport in College Station. Pilots will give children who have been diagnosed with a chronic illness or physical disability free airplane rides. For more information, visit flyingvikings.org.
Bluebonnet Classic horseshoe tournament, 9 a.m. at Sue Haswell Park in Bryan.
Foodie Feast, 5 to 8 p.m. at Messina Hof Winery and Resort in Bryan. The event is a celebration all things food and wine, with gourmet burgers and other creative cuisine off the grill. Tickets are $39.95.
Burton Cotton Gin Festival, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Texas Cotton Gin Museum, 307 N. Main St. in Burton. The free family event will include a parade, music, contests, games, arts, crafts, food and drinks, a tractor pull, and antique engine, tractor and classic car shows, and tours of the Texas Cotton Gin Museum.
Barbecue fundraiser, noon at the Millican Community Center. 22284 Pierce St. Proceeds benefit the South Brazos County Fire Department.
Lorelai Adams barbecue fundraiser, beginning at 11:30 a.m. A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Texas 6 in College Station. Lorelai is a 13-year-old who is fighting cancer. In addition to barbecue plates, there will be T-shirts for sale, a silent auction and raffle items. Proceeds will be used to help with medical expenses.
Guided nature hike, 11 a.m. at Lake Somerville State Park’s Nails Creek Unit. Park entry is $4 per person for ages 13 and older.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion in Bryan. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m. at Century Square in College Station. Free.
LIVE MUSIC
RKB, 8 p.m. at Smitty K’s, 12601 Texas 30 in College Station. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
EXHIBITS
Three Shows, One Street, through May 9 in Downtown Bryan. Three art exhibits from students at Purple Turtle Art Studio will be on display at The Village and Art 979 Gallery and Rx Pizza.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Tumble Through Texas, through May 15 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit features the winners of a contest in which artists displayed their love for Texas on tumblers. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.