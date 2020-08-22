Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Education Department of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum presents historian and former attorney Thomas Borcher for a video presentation that looks at the United States Constitution from the perspectives of the first and 41st presidents. The 45-minute program can be viewed in one sitting or easily stopped and restarted to view it in shorter segments on Sept. 30. For more information, visit bush41.org/events.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Philipp Ranch Texas Blast, all day. Brazos County Expo. More than 300 teams will compete for high-point roper prizes. www.brazoscountyexpo.com/.
Brazos Natural Foods 32nd anniversary Celebration and Craft Fair, regular business hours. Brazos Natural Foods. A safe place for small businesses to sell products.
Extreme Ranch Rodeo and Extreme Cash Days, 6 p.m. Silver Horse Ranch. Spectators allowed and are encouraged to use social distancing and masks. www.facebook.com/events/silver-horse-ranch/extreme-ranch-rodeo-and-extreme-cash-days/917754638704093.
2020 BCS Classic, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Presented by College Station CrossFit and Boomfit. thebcsclassic.com.
Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. All produce is grown locally. Eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts available. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.martket/.
Community Outdoor Yoga Class, 8 to 9 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center at the pavilion and lawn. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
LIVE MUSIC
Clayton Gardner, 8 p.m. Smitty K’s. www.facebook.com/smittykssports.
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. www.century-square.com/events.
Love and Chaos, 7:30 p.m. Cavalry Court.
Moonlight Music, 7 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant. Featuring Mary Charlotte Young.
Donice Morace, Billie Joe, 8 p.m. Southerns.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
The 48th annual Snook Volunteer Fire Department barbecue fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 457 County Road 269 in Snook. Meal tickets are $12 at the door and will be chicken and sausage with sides. Only 150 people will be allowed inside at a time. Masks are required. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/snookvfd.
Sunday Night Live, 4 p.m. The Green at Century Square. century-square.com.
