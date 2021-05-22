Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Bryan Elks Lodge 859 will hold a Memorial Day fish fry for veterans on May 31 beginning at noon. The lodge is at 304 Mobile Ave. in Bryan.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

BCS Home & Garden Expo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for seniors.

Funky Junque Gypsy Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Free admission.

Allen Academy graduation, 10 a.m. at the school’s Special Events Center, 3201 Boonville Road in Bryan.

Cycle with Council, 8 a.m. at Bee Creek Park, 1900 Anderson St. in College Station. Celebrate National Bike Month with a 4-mile bike ride with College Station City Council members. All ages and abilities welcome.