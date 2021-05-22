Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Bryan Elks Lodge 859 will hold a Memorial Day fish fry for veterans on May 31 beginning at noon. The lodge is at 304 Mobile Ave. in Bryan.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
BCS Home & Garden Expo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for seniors.
Funky Junque Gypsy Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Free admission.
Allen Academy graduation, 10 a.m. at the school’s Special Events Center, 3201 Boonville Road in Bryan.
Cycle with Council, 8 a.m. at Bee Creek Park, 1900 Anderson St. in College Station. Celebrate National Bike Month with a 4-mile bike ride with College Station City Council members. All ages and abilities welcome.
A Day to Remember 5K and Crawfish Boil, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Davidson Creek Park in Caldwell. Proceeds benefit the Caldwell Pool. The 5K run starts at 7:30 a.m., with a crawfish boil, silent auction and raffle starting at 10 a.m.
International Junior Red Brangus Breeders Association Futurity, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Texas A&M University O.D. Butler Jr. Animal Science Complex, 7707 Raymond Stotzer Parkway in College Station.
Greater Houston Quarter Horse Association Open All Breed Performance & Ranch Show, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. All breeds of horses with all levels and experience of riders. Free admission.
James and the Giant Peach Jr., 2 and 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Adult tickets are $15 for the matinee and $20 for the evening performance. theatrecompany.com.
Lake Somerville sailing treasure hunt, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Lake Somerville Marina, 505 Marina Road in Brenham. Join the Brazos Sailing Club for a treasure hunt with clues to treasure boxes.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Saturdays at The Ranch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free bike wash, adult beverages, a food truck, music, door prizes and more.
Jettribe WaterX Championships, beginning at 8 a.m. at Welch Park in Lake Somerville. Lake festival and jet ski races. The entrance fee is $3.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion in Bryan. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m. at Century Square in College Station. Free.
LIVE MUSIC
Starlight Music Series, 7 p.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater in College Station, featuring Queen Nation and Infinite Journey. Gates open at 6 p.m. at the Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, with the free concert beginning at 7 p.m. For more information, visit cstx.gov/starlight.
Terry Easterwood with Dave Durkovic, 9 p.m. at 5 Knocks, 120 S. Main St. in Bryan. Free.
Bart Alan Woytek, 7 p.m. at KNOX Wine Bar, 405 University Drive in College Station. Free.
Southern Degenerates, 9 p.m. at The Beer Joint, 12550 Texas 30 in College Station. Free.
Texas Remedy, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. Free.
Aranza Pena, 6 p.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. Free.
Brazos Blues Band, 2 p.m. at Yankee’s Tavern, 10328 F.M. 244 in Anderson.
Southern Ruckus Band Duo, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station,9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
EXHIBITS
Onwards/Inwards, through July 6 at the the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A mix of charcoal and digital media from Krislyn Koehn. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.