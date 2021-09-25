Calendar for Saturday

The Museum of the American GI in College Station will host a History in Motion event Nov. 13-14, with demonstrations of historic military tanks, vehicles and artillery. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Visit americangimusuem.org for more information.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at HealthPoint, 1301 Memorial Drive in Bryan. Second doses only.
Miracle in the Park, 5 to 10 p.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Park. A free event hosted by the College Station Noon Lions Club. Food, music, outdoor games, a laser light show and a showing of the movie “Miracle.”
Car seat inspection, 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The free event is by appointment only; appointments can be made at go.theeagle.com/carseat.
Bark in the Park, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site. Visitors are encouraged to bring their dogs for demonstrations, vendors, educational booths, entertainment and food. Admission is free. Dogs are required to be on a leash.
Burleson County Fair at the fairgrounds, 905 Texas 36 in Caldwell. Pet show, livestock judging, carnival, music and more. burlesoncountyfair.com.
“Barefoot in the Park,” 8 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in downtown Brenham. Tickets are $27. unitybrenham.org.
“The Wedding Singer,” 2 and 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in Bryan. Tickets are $15 for the matinee and $20 for the evening performance. theatrecompany.com/tickets.
“These Shining Lives,” 2 and 7 p.m. at Bryan High School’s Black Box Theater, in the fine arts building off Barak Lane. Tickets are $15. bryanhightheatre.ludus.com.
Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association’s Bee School 2021 at First Baptist Church, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan. $70 per person or $125 per couple. Topics include beekeeping basics, expanding an apiary, bee-friendly plants, obtaining an ag exemption and more. Check-in begins at 7 a.m., and lunch is included. Visit bvbeeks.org/events/bee-school for information.
Stock Horse of Texas show and clinic, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Ranch riding, ranch cutting and jackpot cutting.
Bug Off, through Sunday at 7D Ranch, 2729 County Road 305 in Navasota. Volkswagen show, swap and cruise. Live music, camping and off-road course. 7dranchtexas.com.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. To schedule an appointment, email alex@theranchhd.com.
Saturdays at The Ranch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free bike wash and adult beverages, food truck, music and more.
Community Field Day, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. A classic field day with activities and competition. Admission is free.
Food and clothing distribution, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lee Chapel United Methodist Church, 903 N. Washington Ave. in Bryan. Church members will be giving away clothing, cleaning supplies, toilet paper and food for those in need.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Create, 8 a.m. to noon at Rivergate Church, 5422 Cole Lane in College Station. Artists and musicians of every type are invited to an outdoor gathering to relax, be inspired and create artwork.
Sanderson Farms drive-thru hiring event, 9 a.m. to noon at 2000 Shiloh Ave. in Bryan. Candidates who apply for a position and RSVP online at sandersonfarms.com/careers/events/bryantx will be given priority.HEALTH AND FITNESS Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.
Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.
Race to Pumpkinpalooza, 7 a.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. The Lone Star Trail Runners is hosting training runs every Saturday until the Pumpkinpalooza Trail Run on Oct. 17. Free to members.
LIVE MUSIC
Matthew Gonsaba, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Drew Moreland, 7 p.m. at The Front Porch, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station.
Tyler McCollum Band, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Live Music Series, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
Rachel Bloem and David Jack Skinner, 6:30 p.m. at Casa do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.
Wood & Steel, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road in College Station.
Ricky Montijo, 9 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
Heartland Texas Band, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.
Black Cat Choir, 8 p.m. at 4 Star Concert Hall, 209 S. Market St. in Brenham. Free.
Southern Ruckus Duo, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Don Berryhill, 1:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. Free.
The Mighty Orq, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
Justin Trevino, 8 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse and Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. $20 at the door.
Lucas Johnson Band, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. Admission is $6 for adults.
The Day at the Fair, through January at the Bus Depot Gallery, 313 E. Alamo St. in Brenham. The Brenham Heritage Museum’s newest exhibit highlights the Washington County Fair, the oldest county fair in the state. The gallery is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Talent, Technology and Technique, through Oct. 1 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features more than 60 works that explore how artists use technologies and technique. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes the winning pieces from the Aggie Spirit Community Contest, in which community members were asked to submit anything that evokes the Aggie spirit. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.