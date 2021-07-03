Calendar for Saturday

The Brazos County Law Enforcement Families Association is hosting a Law Enforcement Families Day on July 17 at the Brazos County Expo. The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include guest speakers and a business showcase. There is no cost to attend but donations are encouraged. SATURDAY EVENTS I Love America donation drive, 8 a.m. to noon at the Bob & Wanda Meyer Senior & Community Center, 2275 Dartmouth St. in College Station. Donations of diapers, toiletries and personal hygiene products are needed. All donors will receive an I Love America Yard sign. Donations benefit the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station. 27th annual Wheelock Independence Day BBQ and Parade, beginning at 10 a.m. at the historic Wheelock School at 10691 Cavitt St. The barbecue begins right after the parade and runs until about 1 p.m. Foxfire Homeowners Association Independence Day parade, 9 a.m. at the Triangle on Foxfire Drive. Participants will gather at 8:30 a.m. Refreshments will be served after the parade, and the public is invited. July 3 fireworks display, 9:30 p.m. at Elizabeth Lutheran Church, 165 County Road 307 in Caldwell. Parking is available at the church, at Caldwell High School and Caldwell Intermediate School. Hearne Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Celebration, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Eastside Park, 405 Norwood Lane in Hearne. Food and craft vendors, with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. Little Firecrackers, 3 to 6 p.m. at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. A Fourth of July party featuring cookie decorating, crafts and activities, dance performances, Charity the Clown and a dance party. Free. The Savannah Sipping Society, 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $12 to $15 and available at stagecenter.net. Recommended for ages 13 and older. Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com. Fourth of July celebration in Chappell Hill, featuring the Cool Rods Car Show at 3 p.m., along with food vendors and live music. The Chappell Hill Historical Society will be selling hot dogs and sponsoring a petting zoo. The museum will be open with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Parking is available by the Main Street Parking Lot by the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department. A lighted parade begins at 7:30 p.m. www.chappellhilltx.com. HEALTH AND FITNESS Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion in Bryan. Free and open to the public. www.lakewalktx.com/fitness. Walk with a Doc, 9 a.m. at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, 700 Scott & White Drive in College Station. A free walking program for people interested in a healthier lifestyle. A physician will answer health-related questions during a 1- to 2-mile walk. Meet in the hospital’s healing garden. Freedom Run, 7 a.m. at Hilltop Lakes. A timed 10K, 5K and 1-mile fun run for all experience levels. There will be an awards ceremony, vendor booths, food trucks and a parade. Visit go.theeagle.com/freedomrun for details. COVID-19 TESTING New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com. LIVE MUSIC Tyler Hodgson, 8 p.m. at Somerville Icehouse, 17291 Texas 36 in Somerville. Free. Summer Live Music Series with the Broken Spokes, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Danno Simpson, 6 p.m. at Smitty’s Cafe and Bakery, 4355 U.S. 290 in Brenham. Free. John Swantner, 1 p.m. at South Texas Tack, 4765 U.S. 290 in Brenham. Free. Julie Laskowski, 1:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. Free. Kenny Martin Band, 9:30 p.m. at Kickapoo Club, 1 Hilltop Lodge Drive in Hilltop Lakes. Free. The Nomads, 7 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Free. Eats & Beats featuring Matt Castillo, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free. EXHIBITS Oceans of Plastic, through Monday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission. Outwards/Inwards, through Tuesday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A mix of charcoal and digital media from Krislyn Koehn. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Postcards from the Future: Paintings of Deluge, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. An exhibit of paintings about strange weather by Mary Ciani, who taught art at Texas A&M University. The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.