Calendar for Saturday

1 event to mark on your calendar
VFW Post 4692 will have a free health fair on March 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Blinn College nursing students will answer health-related questions, test for high blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol and provide hearing and vision screens. The event will be at 794 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Catholic Charities of Central Texas drive-thru giving day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Catholic Charities Brazos Valley office, 1410 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan. Diapers, baby wipes and hygiene kits will be given away at the event to those in need. Catholic Charities also will accept donations, and there will be free food and prizes.
Community Fun Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Neal Recreation Center, 600 Randolph St. in Bryan. There will be food, vendors and games, and Texas A&M student-athletes will be available for pictures. The event is free.
“Seussical the Musical,” 2 and 7 p.m. at College Station High School, 4002 Victoria Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and $10 for children. cshstheatre.ludus.com.
“The Revolutionists,” 7 p.m. at the Blinn College Student Theatre on the Bryan campus. Recommended for ages 13 and older. A performance is also scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 at blinn.edu/boxoffice.
“Villainy the Musical,” 7:30 p.m. at Brazos Valley TROUPE, 3705 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Tickets are $20 for ages 13 and older and $15 for ages 3 to 12.
Church rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1402 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan.
Ink Masters Tattoo Expo, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Live tattooing by more than 100 artists from around the country. Tickets available at the door for $20. A weekend pass is $35.
Casino Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Casino games, free drinks, food truck, music, vendors and door prizes.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Blood drive, 3 to 7:15 p.m. at Mo’s Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive, No. 101 in College Station. Email chris.kelby@mosrestaurants.com for more information.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Brenham Fire Department Training Center, 1101 US 290 in Brenham. Email robandlei@att.net for more information.
Citizenship classes, 10 a.m. at Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network, 2500 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Free weekly classes every Saturday for 10 weeks. English classes are 10 a.m. to noon, and Spanish classes are noon to 1:45 p.m. Register at brazosimmigration.com.
Lick Creek Nature Center exhibit unveiling, 10 a.m. to noon at Lick Creek Park, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. The opening of a new exhibit with interactive activities for all ages each Saturday through April 23. The displays are open throughout the week; admission is free. Topics feature mammals, owls, snakes, butterflies, birds, vegetation and more.
Synodal Parish Listening Session, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 2541 Texas 6 in College Station. Church members are invited to a parish listening session to contribute input for the international Synod of Bishops in 2023. A light breakfast and lunch are included. Register at stabcs.org/synod.
LIVE MUSIC
Lindsey Lane, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Terry Easterwood, 9 to 11 p.m. at Hershel’s at The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
John Barraza Project, 10 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.
Matthew Gonzaba, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Lightning Ben, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Nico Cantilo, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. Free admission. No reservation required. Food truck on site. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.
Southern Degenerates, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.
The Western Express, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 Park St. in Brenham.
Reagan Quinn, 7 to 10 p.m. at Floyd’s Wine Lounge, 315 S. Baylor St. in Brenham.
Sweet Baby Mayhem, 9 p.m. at Cyndi’s Hawg Hangout, 9940 Texas 21 in Caldwell.
The Vinous, Splice, Jasper, Gnarwolf, Sykotic Tendencies and Alethia, 7 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. All ages. $10 cover.
Colton Morman, 6 p.m. at Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road in College Station.
Treble Soul, 9 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville.
Ray Cashman, 4 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.
Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Taking Shape: Geometry in Art, through March 9 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features works by artists who expressed themselves and the world around them through geometric forms, optical illusions and abstraction. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/geometry.
In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.
Pulped Under Pressure: The Art of Handmade Paper, through March 20 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features art with traditional papermaking at its core. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/pulped.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.