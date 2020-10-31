Calendar for Saturday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
College Station High School theater students will stage a production of Jungalbook next month, with live performances Nov. 13 and 14. In addition to socially distanced performances at Lake Walk Town Center in Bryan, the school will stream the performances online. Tickets can be purchased in advance at cshstheatre.com starting Sunday. Adult tickets are $7, students are $5 and children under the age of 5 are free.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Main Street Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo. Vendors will be offering clothing, gifts, food, handmade jewelry, home and holiday decor, soaps, candles and more. Admission is $5, or $4 with a non-perishable food donation. Kids 12 and under get in free.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Bryan High School’s production of Macbeth, on the Bryan High School campus. Tickets are $10 and available online only. A production in which audience members will enter from the school’s fine arts parking lot and walk from scene to scene. Performances at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Details: bhsvikingtheatre.com.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Back the Blue first responders rally, 2 p.m. at the Brazos Center pavilion. Hosted by the Republican Party of Brazos County, GOP candidates and elected officials, the Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association, Texas Municipal Police Association and the Texas Fire Fighters Association. Refreshments will be provided. The Brazos Center is at 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.
Aggieland Trump Parade, leaving the Grimes County Fairgrounds in Navasota at 1 p.m. and traveling north on Texas 6.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Main Street Holiday Market, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo. Vendors will be offering clothing, gifts, food, handmade jewelry, home and holiday decor, soaps, candles and more. Admission is $5, or $4 with a nonperishable food donation. Kids 12 and under get in free.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live outdoor music.
