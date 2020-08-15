Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The 48th annual Snook VFD BBQ Fundraiser will be Aug. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 457 County Road 269 in Snook. Tickets are $12 at the door; meals will be chicken and sausage with sides. Only 150 people will be allowed inside at a time. Masks are required. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/snookvfd/.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Community Outdoor Yoga Class, 8 to 9 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center at the pavilion and lawn. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
Youth Rodeo Association, 11 a.m. Brazos County Expo. Events include chute dogging, poles, tiedown, cloverleaf, ribbons, 8’s, breakaway, goats, team roping. www.yratx.com/SCHEDULE.html.
Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. All produce is grown locally. Eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts also available. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.market/.
Shop Downtown Bryan Week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Downtown Bryan. Featuring various specials, sales and offers from local businesses. No tickets required. Visit downtownbryan.com for specials.
Horseman’s Market Day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Buy, sell, trade all things equine (no live animals). Booths are $30 prepaid or $40 at the door.
Wellness Weekend, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lake Walk Town Center. Featuring yoga and paddle boards at Lake Walk. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.
Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Open to those symptom-free and healthy. Get a free COVID-19 Antibody test when you donate. To donate, register at www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/315128.
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Youth Rodeo Association, 10 a.m. Brazos County Expo. Events include chute dogging, poles, tiedown, cloverleaf, ribbons, 8’s, breakaway, goats, team roping. www.yratx.com/SCHEDULE.html.
Shop Downtown Bryan Week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Downtown Bryan. Featuring various specials, sales and offers from local businesses. No tickets required. Visit downtownbryan.com for specials.
Texas A&M Sports Car Club presents Coffee & Cars, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Century Square. Part of the Sundays at The Square series. Browse the diverse collections of cars ranging from classics to exotics. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Brazos Natural Foods 32nd Anniversary Celebration and Craft Fair, 2:30 to 6 p.m. Brazos Natural Foods.
