Calendar for Saturday

The 43rd annual Home and Garden Expo is set for Feb. 12 and 13 at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. The event is presented by the Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association and includes products, vendors and seminars. Tickets will be available at the door for $5 for adults and $3 for seniors; kids under 12 are free.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Daddy Daughter Dance, 6 p.m. at The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley fundraiser will include appearances from princesses, crafts and activities, a photo booth, formal portraits, dinner and dancing. Tickets are $160 per couple, and each additional daughter is $30. Museum members are eligible for a $25 discount. Tickets can be purchased at cmbv.org or by calling the museum at 779-5437.
Winter carnival, through Sunday at Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road in College Station. Hours are Saturday and Sunday from noon to midnight. Tickets cost $1 and rides are three to six tickets each. Unlimited ride wristbands are $30.
Seth Broesche Memorial rodeo, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. The event will include a team roping, steer roping, calf roping and a breakaway event. The annual event honors Broesche, who died in 2016, with proceeds funding scholarships for students in need.
Lick Creek Nature Center exhibit unveiling, 10 a.m. to noon at Lick Creek Park, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. The opening of a new exhibit with interactive activities for all ages each Saturday through April 23. The displays are open throughout the week; admission is free. Topics feature mammals, owls, snakes, butterflies, birds, vegetation and more.
“Beautiful — The Carole King Musical,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M University campus. Tickets are $26 to $100 and available at boxoffice.tamu.edu.
“Jeeves Takes a Bow,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $15; student and senior tickets are $12. stagecenter.net.
“The Little Mermaid,” 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center on Coulter Drive. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Bryan school district employees are admitted free. For tickets, visit thelittlemermaidbhs.ludus.com or call 209-2400. Performances are also scheduled Sunday and Monday.
“Villainy the Musical,” 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Brazos Valley TROUPE, 3705 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Tickets are $20 for ages 13 and older and $15 for ages 3 to 12.
Blue Denim Cocktails, 4 to 6 p.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club, 4500 Pebble Creek Parkway in College Station. Candidates for Texas land commissioner, railroad commissioner, agriculture commissioner and comptroller will attend the fundraiser, which is hosted by the Texas Democratic Women of the Brazos Valley. Tickets are $50. Masks are required.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. To schedule an appointment, email alex@theranchhd.com.
Backing the Blue hockey tournament, games begin at 4 p.m. at Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Drive in College Station. The event is a fundraiser for the 100 Club, a nonprofit organization that provides financial support to families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed or injured in the line of duty.
North Zulch Volunteer Fire Department chili cook-off, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 11717 5th St. in North Zulch. A fundraiser for the fire department.
Teen night, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. A night of basketball, video games, music and hanging out with friends for ages 15 to 18. Refreshments and snacks will be available. Admission is free.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Citizenship classes, 10 a.m. at Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network, 2500 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Free weekly classes every Saturday for 10 weeks. English classes are 10 a.m. to noon, and Spanish classes are noon to 1:45 p.m. Register at brazosimmigration.com.
Fifth annual Clothing Giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon at Living Way Reformed Presbyterian Church, 3141 Briarcrest Drive, Suite 513 in Bryan. Gently used clothing in all sizes from infants to adults available for free.
LIVE MUSIC
Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Greg Schroeder, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.
Dave Skinner and Rachel Bloem, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Rob Moorman Band, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Michael Blattel, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. Free admission. No reservation required. Food truck on site. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.
Robert Nathan Taylor, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 Park St. in Brenham.
Randy Bishop, 7 to 10 p.m. at Floyd’s Wine Lounge, 315 S. Baylor St. in Brenham.
Kyle Mathis, 4 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.
Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Taking Shape: Geometry in Art, through March 9 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features works by artists who expressed themselves and the world around them through geometric forms, optical illusions and abstraction. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/geometry.
In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.
Pulped Under Pressure: The Art of Handmade Paper, through March 20 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features art with traditional papermaking at its core. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/pulped.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.