1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Embassy Suites College Station is hosting a Family Movie Night on Friday inside the ballroom from 6 to 10 p.m. featuring Angels in the Outfield. Following social distancing rules, families can reserve a designated area of the ballroom. Space is limited, and admission is free. Embassy Suites is also providing pizza packages. To reserve a spot, visit the event’s Facebook page.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Wish Upon a Butterfly drive-thru, 9 to 10:30 a.m. The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History Brazos Center Park Pavilion. Visitors to the annual fundraiser will drive to the park where museum staff, dressed in butterfly attire, will hand out activity packets and purchased butterflies to release at home. Butterflies are limited. Guests may pre-purchase butterflies for $20 or six for $100. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
2020 State 4-H Horse Show, all day. Brazos County Expo Center. The 57th annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show will have more than 350 4-H youth plus their families attend the show from across Texas.
Harvest Festival: Daytime Festival, 8 a.m. to noon. Messina Hof Winery & Resort. Featuring the Big Kahuna contest, grape stomping, wine tasting and more. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. $35. www.messinahof.com.
Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan between Main and Bryan streets. All produce is grown locally from friends and neighbors you know and trust. We also sell eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts.
Community Outdoor Yoga, 8 to 9 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center on the pavilion and lawn. Open to all ages. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
Adoption Event: Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County Texas, 10 a.m. to noon. America’s Country Store & Pet Resort. Visit the organization’s Facebook page for more information.
Salvation Army Night at Brazos Valley Bombers, 7 to 10 p.m. Brazos Valley Bombers. A portion of the ticket sales of the game against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas will go to The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station. Visit the event’s Facebook page for tickets.
LIVE MUSIC
Jon Stork with Teague Brothers, 9 p.m. Southerns. $7 in advance or $10 at the door. 979-485-2447.
Moonlight Music with Colton French, 7 to 9 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant.
Summer Live Music Series with The Broken Spoke, 7:30 p.m. Cavalry Court outdoor space.
MONDAY
EVENTS
The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley virtual summer camp: Artful Wonders Camp, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Virtual camp includes daily live Zoom meetings and all supplies needed. The cost is $40 for members or $50 for nonmembers. cmbv.org.
CLUBS
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon to 1 p.m. Business meeting. Watch on Facebook or on Zoom. www.facebook.com/csnlweserve/.
WEDNESDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Harry’s Acoustic Summer Series: Giovanni Yanez and Dylan Wheeler, 10 p.m. Hurricane Harry’s. harrys.bcsclubs.com.
