Calendar for Saturday

1 event to mark on your calendar

MSC OPAS presents a new production of “Fiddler on the Roof,” with 7:30 p.m. performances at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M University campus March 28 and 29. Tickets are $26 to $100 and available at boxoffice.tamu.edu.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Texas A&M intercollegiate rodeo, 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. More than 15 colleges will be competing. It is a qualifying event for the College National Finals in Casper, Wyoming, in June. Tickets are available at Cavender’s for $8 or at the gate for $10. Student tickets are $7. Children under 3 are free.

Run the Ramps, 9 a.m. at Kyle Field on the Texas A&M University campus. The event is for runners at any level and open to all ages. Runners can choose between 5K and 1.5K runs. The event is a fundraiser for Kyle Field Day and includes a shoe donation drive to Soles4Souls. Participants are encouraged to donate old shoes.

Second Saturday run, 8 a.m. at the Lake Walk tower, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Different route and distance options the second Saturday of every month.

HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. The event includes vendors with reptiles, amphibians, feeders, supplies and small mammals for sale. Adult tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.

Blessing of the Bikes, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Get ready for riding season by having your motorcycle blessed by Tribe of Judah Motorcycle Ministries.

Saturday Morning Physics, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Hawking Auditorium in the Mitchell Institute for Fundamental Physics and Astronomy on the Texas A&M University campus. A lecture series for high school students to learn about developments in modern physics. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. cyclotron.tamu.edu/smp.

Teen Share and Care support group, 10 a.m. online and in-person at the National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. To register for online access, visit namibv.org/namibvsupport.

Lick Creek Nature Center exhibit unveiling, 10 a.m. to noon at Lick Creek Park, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. The opening of a new exhibit with interactive activities for all ages each Saturday through April 23. The displays are open throughout the week; admission is free. Topics feature mammals, owls, snakes, butterflies, birds, vegetation and more.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Navasota Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Navasota Public Library, 1411 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

Holy Hikes, 9 a.m. at Lick Creek Park, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. A monthly hike in areas around Bryan-College Station hosted by St. Thomas Episcopal Church in College Station.

LIVE MUSIC

Mary Charlotte Young, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Front Porch at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Clay Hollis, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Andrew Wade, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Ages 21 and up. Tickets are $15.

Matthew Gonzaba, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Element Jazz Trio, 7 to 10 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Thiago Nascimento, 8 p.m. at The George, 180 Century Court in College Station.

Joey Kipfer, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Mike Gallo, 2 to 5 p.m. at Threshold Vineyards, 14615 County Road 318 at Texas 6, five miles south of Navasota. Free.

Southern Ruckus Duo, 5 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.

Southern Disposition Band, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. Free admission. No reservation required. Food truck on site. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.

Tennessee Stiffs, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 Park St. in Brenham.

Ryann Elise, 7 to 10 p.m. at Floyd’s Wine Lounge, 315 S. Baylor St. in Brenham.

Ray Cashman, 4 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards.

Sweet Baby Mayhem, 8 p.m. at The Cowboy Club, 2820 Finfeather Road in Bryan.

Barefoot Nation, a tribute to Kenny Chesney, 7:30 p.m. at DeepRoots Vineyards, 19318 F.M. 1774 in Plantersville. Tickets are $19 and only available at go.theeagle.com/barefoot.

Brian Thomas, 9 p.m. at Somerville Icehouse, 17291 Texas 36 in Somerville.

Texas 105 Band, 8:30 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.

Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.

Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m. at Century Square in College Station. Free.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Astrophotography: Exploring Celestial Mysteries, through March 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Randall Light, a photographer and member of the Brazos Valley Astronomy Club. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.

Pulped Under Pressure: The Art of Handmade Paper, through March 20 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features art with traditional papermaking at its core. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/pulped.