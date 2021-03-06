Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Our Savior Lutheran Church in College Station will stage a drive-thru Good Friday event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 2. Beginning at Woodcreek Drive at Texas 6 in College Station, passers-by will see a series of scenes featuring live actors depicting Jesus’ life, crucifixion and resurrection.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Texas Birthday Bash in downtown Navasota, starting at 1 p.m. Car show, crafts, petting zoo, live music and more. Concerts begin at 2:30 p.m., with Tracy Lawrence performing at 9 p.m. texasbirthdaybash.com.
Stock Horse of Texas horse show, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan. Events are scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Circus on Ice, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan. Tickets are $15 to $25.
The Texas Democratic Women of the Brazos Valley meeting, via Zoom at 2 p.m. Stephanie Swanson, the issue chair of redistricting and census for the League of Women Voters of Texas, will speak. A question-and-answer session will follow. Register at go.theeagle.com/tdwbv.
Little River Basin Master Gardener spring plant sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milam County Expo Building, 301 S. Houston Ave. in Cameron. Winners of a silent auction will be announced at 12:30 p.m.
Empty Bowls Jr., 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Allen Honda, 2450 Texas 6 in College Station. A fundraiser for school food pantries and Arts Council of Brazos Valley programs. A handmade bowl and a bowl of soup for $10.
Wreaths Across American mobile educational exhibit, noon to 7 p.m. at VFW Post 4006, 1575 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Free.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan. Walk-up only.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only.
EXHIBITS
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Paw-llywood: Hall of Fame Gallery, through March 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.