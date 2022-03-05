Calendar for Saturday

The Texas A&M Rodeo team is sponsoring its intercollegiate rodeo March 11-12 at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. More than 15 colleges will be competing, with a performances starting at 5 p.m. It is a qualifying event for the College National Finals in Casper, Wyoming, in June. Tickets are available at Cavender’s for $8 or at the gate for $10. Student tickets are $7. Children under 3 are free.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Texas Birthday Bash, starting at 1 p.m. in downtown Navasota. Concerts, vendors, family entertainment, craft show, petting zoo, children’s activities and more. The musical lineup includes Hayden McBride, Pat Green, Bri Bagwell, Randall King, the Randy Rogers Band and Cory Morrow. Visit texasbirthdaybash.com for details and tickets.
Stock Horse of Texas Kickoff Classic, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Events start at 7 a.m.
Bargain Blitz, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. A variety of new and gently used merchandise will be available for purchase at the annual Junior League of Bryan-College Station rummage sale fundraiser. Admission is $1 for adults and free for children under 12.
“In the Beginning: Joining Creativity with the Divine,” 10 a.m. to noon at Middleway Urban Monastery, 309 Tabor Ave. in Bryan. Attendees will explore spirituality and creativity through hands-on activities. The workshop is suitable for all ages. Participants will make three items to take home; $10 per person. Reservations are required by emailing info@middlewayurbanmonastery.org.
“The Wizard of Oz,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Tickets are $10 to $20. theatrecompany.com.
“Joyful Noise! A Good Ol’ Fashioned Gospel Jubilee Revue,” 7:30 p.m. at Brazos Valley TROUPE’s 29th Street Studio, 3705 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for TROUPE members and Century Club members and $14 for youth ages 3-12 and TROUPE Teens. Seating is limited at cabaret-style tables and reservations are suggested by emailing bvttix@yahoo.com.
Teen Share and Care support group, 10 a.m. online and in-person at the National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. To register for online access, visit namibv.org/namibvsupport.
Lick Creek Nature Center exhibit unveiling, 10 a.m. to noon at Lick Creek Park, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. The opening of a new exhibit with interactive activities for all ages each Saturday through April 23. The displays are open throughout the week; admission is free. Topics feature mammals, owls, snakes, butterflies, birds, vegetation and more.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Comedy show, 8 p.m. at Cyndi’s Hawg Hangout, 9940 Texas 21 in Caldwell. Tickets are $10.
First Saturday Art Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. An outdoor fine arts event featuring live music, children’s art activities and art vendors.
Wheelie Wizard Stunt Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Family friendly event with food truck, door prizes, free adult drinks, vendors and more.
Teen night, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. A night of basketball, video games, music and hanging out with friends for ages 15 to 18. Refreshments and snacks will be available. Admission is free.
LIVE MUSIC
Callplay, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Front Porch at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.
The Tombstone Trio, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Ages 21 and up. Tickets are $15.
Shadow Canyon, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Greg Tivis, 7 to 10 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.
Ace Carlson with Sam Smith, 8 p.m. at The George, 180 Century Court in College Station.
Terry Easterwood, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Texas 105 Band, 8:30 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.
Wood and Steel, 11 a.m. at Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road in College Station.
Wood and Steel, 3 to 6 p.m. at Threshold Vineyards, 14615 County Road 318 at Texas 6, five miles south of Navasota. Free.
Michael, Anthony & Omar Trio, 5 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Jenna Lynn, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. Free admission. No reservation required. Food truck on site. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.
Brandon McDermott Band, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 Park St. in Brenham.
Payton Howie, 7 to 10 p.m. at Floyd’s Wine Lounge, 315 S. Baylor St. in Brenham.
Kyle Mathis, 4 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards.
Logan Samford and Brian Chance, 9:30 p.m. at The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station. Tickets are $12. go.theeagle.com/thetap.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.
Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.
Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m. at Century Square in College Station. Free.