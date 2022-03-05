Calendar for Saturday

“In the Beginning: Joining Creativity with the Divine,” 10 a.m. to noon at Middleway Urban Monastery, 309 Tabor Ave. in Bryan. Attendees will explore spirituality and creativity through hands-on activities. The workshop is suitable for all ages. Participants will make three items to take home; $10 per person. Reservations are required by emailing info@middlewayurbanmonastery.org.

“The Wizard of Oz,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Tickets are $10 to $20. theatrecompany.com.

“Joyful Noise! A Good Ol’ Fashioned Gospel Jubilee Revue,” 7:30 p.m. at Brazos Valley TROUPE’s 29th Street Studio, 3705 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for TROUPE members and Century Club members and $14 for youth ages 3-12 and TROUPE Teens. Seating is limited at cabaret-style tables and reservations are suggested by emailing bvttix@yahoo.com.

Teen Share and Care support group, 10 a.m. online and in-person at the National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. To register for online access, visit namibv.org/namibvsupport.