Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
First United Methodist Church of Bryan will host Summer Fest on June 26. The free event is open to the community and will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include free food, music, games and bounces houses. The church is at 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Juneteenth Parade, 10 a.m. beginning at Kemp-Carver Elementary School, 750 Bruin Trace in Bryan, and ending at Sadie Thomas Park.
Brazos Valley Juneteenth Parade and Blues Fest, starting at 10 a.m. at 1401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. St. and ending at Sadie Thomas Park in Bryan. Free admission to the Brazos Valley African American Museum.
Juneteenth Celebration, 2 p.m. at Sadie Thomas Park, 129 Moss St. in Bryan. Outdoor activities and children’s games, COVID-19 vaccinations and voter registration drive. Free drinks and snacks.
Benefit for Trooper Juan Tovar, 5 to 11 p.m. at the Madisonville Sidewalk Cattlemen’s Association Pavilion, 800 N. May St. in Madisonville. The event will feature a steak dinner, cash bar, live auction, silent auctions, a guns and ammo raffle and live music by Rick Trevino and Jason Cassidy. General admission is $75. To get tickets or for more information, call 936-348-4031, 210-718-7214 or 979-324-1354 or email tovarbenefit@gmail.com.
Bedias Civic Association barbecue fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bedias Civic Center, 3652 Main St. Sandwiches and meat plates will be available. Proceeds from the event will help pay for the building’s new air conditioner.
The Savannah Sipping Society, 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $12 to $15 and available at stagecenter.net. Recommended for ages 13 and older.
It Shoulda Been You, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 S. Texas Ave., Suite 500, in Bryan. Adult tickets are $15 for the matinee and $20 for the evening performance. www.theatrecompany.com.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at College Station Fire Department Station 6, 610 University Drive. Sign up at www.commitforlife.org.
Saturdays at The Ranch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free bike wash and adult beverages. Food truck, music and prizes.
Community Garden harvest and workday, 8 to 9 a.m. at New Victory Temple Church, 1115 Detroit St. in College Station. Volunteers welcome.
Texas Junior Brahman Association show, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion in Bryan. Free and open to the public. www.lakewalktx.com/fitness.
Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m. at Century Square in College Station. Free.
LIVE MUSIC
The Front Porch live music series, 6 p.m. at Century Square. www.century-square.com/events.
Risky Liver Band, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. Free.
Little Joe & La Familia, 8 p.m. at Halftime at Hwy 21, 5809 E. Texas 21 in Bryan. Tickets are $20.
TLC Band, 8 p.m. at The Tabor Store, 6590 F.M. 974 in Bryan. Free.
Eats & Beats concert series, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. This week’s band is The Soulsa Project. The event includes food trucks, yard games, prizes and more. Free.
Hard 2 Find, 6:30 p.m. at the Palace Theater, 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Garrett Smith, 7:30 p.m. at Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Free.
My Buddy Todd, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206. S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, noon to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Celebrating Navasota, through Sunday at The Gallery Downtown, 101 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Author Tim Gregg will have photographs from his new book, Celebrating Navasota, on display and available for purchase. The gallery is open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Outwards/Inwards, through July 6 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A mix of charcoal and digital media from Krislyn Koehn. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.