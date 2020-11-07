Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Museum of the American GI will present History in Motion, a demonstration of military tanks, vehicles and artillery, next weekend. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 14 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 15. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children over the age of 5. Parking is free. Masks are required. The museum building will be closed during the event.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Beats and BBQ Bash, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lake Walk Town Center in Bryan. Presented by the Brazos County A&M Club and featuring virtual events and in-person activities, including music and food. $10 general admission tickets.

Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.