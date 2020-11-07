Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Museum of the American GI will present History in Motion, a demonstration of military tanks, vehicles and artillery, next weekend. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 14 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 15. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children over the age of 5. Parking is free. Masks are required. The museum building will be closed during the event.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Beats and BBQ Bash, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lake Walk Town Center in Bryan. Presented by the Brazos County A&M Club and featuring virtual events and in-person activities, including music and food. $10 general admission tickets.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
Free Chamber Music Series, 5 p.m. Free concert presented by the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra at the Pavilion at Lake Walk. Masks are required if social distancing is not possible. People may not be in groups larger than 10. www.facebook.com/BrazosValleySymphony.
Jerusalem Christmas Market, will feature gifts available for purchase from the Holy Land. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hilltop Lakes Chapel, No. 2 Hilltop Lakes Drive. For more information, call 936-855-2386.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
LIVE MUSIC
Brazos Valley All Star Band, 9 p.m. at Cavalry Court in College Station.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Lil’ Wranglers Barn Dance, at the Brazos County Expo rodeo arena. Silent auction, raffles, music and dance. Show at 6:30 p.m. with a performance by the Aggie Wranglers. $10 tickets at the door for the show and dance.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live outdoor music.
