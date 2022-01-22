Calendar for Saturday

Catholic Charities of Central Texas will host a drive-thru giving day on Jan. 29 at the Catholic Charities Brazos Valley office in Bryan from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Diapers, baby wipes and hygiene kits will be given away at the event to those in need. Catholic Charities also will be accepting donations, and there will be free food and prizes.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Bryan Young Farmers kettle corn sale, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Proceeds from the sale will be used for community service activities and scholarships for Bryan and Rudder high school FFA students. Producers Cooperative is at 1800 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan.
Birding 101 with BCS Stewards of the Wild, 8 to 11 a.m. at Lick Creek Park, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. An introduction to birdwatching and an opportunity to learn about the birds of the area with Texas A&M professor David Scott. Bring binoculars, water and walking shoes and dress for the weather.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Hilltop Lakes Welcome Center, 3 Hilltop Drive in Hilltop Lakes. Email rtreat62@aol.com for more information.
Gulf Coast Appaloosa Horse Show, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.
LIVE MUSIC
Reagan Quinn, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Garrett, 9 to 11 p.m. at Hershel’s at The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Soul Wagon, 9:30 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.
Joey Kipfer, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Justin Michael Bell, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Channing Sall, 1:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. Free admission. No reservation required. Food truck on site. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.
Heartland Texas Band, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.
Todd Roth, John Egan and The Mighty Orq, beginning at noon at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 Park St. in Brenham.
The Pendulum Hearts, 6 to 9 p.m. at Floyd’s Wine Lounge, 315 S. Baylor St. in Brenham.
Jordan Nix with Randy Hoyet, 8 p.m. at 4 Star Concert Hall, 209 S. Market St. in Brenham.
Riders in the Sky, 7 p.m. at Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham. Tickets are $45 to $65 and available at thebarnhillcenter.com/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.
Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Art is for Everyone, through Jan. 28 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work from the Purple Turtle Art Studio. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Taking Shape: Geometry in Art, through March 9 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features works by artists who expressed themselves and the world around them through geometric forms, optical illusions and abstraction. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/geometry.
In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.