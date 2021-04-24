Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
A benefit for Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Juan Tovar will be from 5 to 11 p.m. June 19 at the Madisonville Sidewalk Cattlemen’s Association Pavilion, 800 N. May St. in Madisonville. The event will feature a steak dinner, cash bar, live auction, silent auctions, a guns and ammo raffle and live music. Tables for eight are $1,000, and general admission is $75. To get tickets or for more information, call 936-348-4031, 210-718-7214 or 979-324-1354 or email tovarbenefit@gmail.com.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Maroon & White football game, 1 p.m. at Kyle Field on the Texas A&M campus. Free; seating is general admission. Face masks are required. The Fan Zone outside of Kyle Field will open at 10:30 a.m.
Household hazardous waste and computer collection event, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Services Building on Old TI Road, between Harvey Road and University Drive in College Station. Aerosol cans, cooking oil, automotive fluid, household cleaners, paint and paint thinner are among the items being accepted. Visit twinoakshw.com for more details.
Books and a Blanket book drive, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Services Building on Old TI Road, between Harvey Road and University Drive in College Station. New and used books and monetary donations will be accepted.
Bluebonnet Street Rodders 29th Ever Rod Run, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Cars, trucks and motorcycles on display.
Gulf Coast Appaloosa Horse Show, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Events begin at 7:30 a.m.
Guided bird hike, 9 a.m. at Lake Somerville State Park’s Nails Creek Unit. Binoculars are recommended. Park entry is $4 per person for ages 13 and older.
Guided nature hike, 11 a.m. at Lake Somerville State Park’s Nails Creek Unit. Park entry is $4 per person for ages 13 and older.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Ladies in Leather, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free bike wash and adult beverages, along with a food truck, DJ, blood drive, vendors and door prizes.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion in Bryan. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m. at Century Square in College Station. Free.
LIVE MUSIC
Texas Sundown Band, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court in College Station. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
EXHIBITS
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Three Shows, One Street, through May 9 in Downtown Bryan. Three art exhibits from students at Purple Turtle Art Studio will be on display at The Village and Art 979 Gallery and Rx Pizza.
Tumble Through Texas, through May 15 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit features the winners of a contest in which artists displayed their love for Texas on tumblers. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.