Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Rev. Sam Hill will lead a virtual Bible study about peace, love and unity on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required by Tuesday by visiting go.theeagle.com/biblestudy.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Central Texas Youth Rodeo, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. performances at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.
Ink Masters Tattoo Show, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. One-day tickets are $20. Masks are required.
LIVE MUSIC
Brian Turner Trio, 7:30 p.m. at Cavalry Court in College Station.
Ethan Hanson and Jack Fischer, 8 p.m. at the Old Post Office in Caldwell. No cover charge.
Hayden Jones acoustic show, 8 p.m. at 4 Star Concert Hall in Brenham. No cover charge.
Texas Rain Band, 8:30 p.m. at the Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill in Navasota. Free.
School of Rock end of season show, doors open at 5 p.m. at Smitty K’s in College Station. Tickets are $10 at the door. Face masks required.
Blues Festival: A Tribute to Blind Willie Johnson, performances starting at noon at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten in Brenham.
Red Watterson & A Good Excuse, 7 p.m. at En Gedi Vineyards in Calvert.
Kerosene Pipedreams, 5 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co. in Brenham. Limited seating.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
EXHIBITS
Southern Champions of Civil Rights, through February at the Brazos Valley African American M useum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit is a collection of stories of Black history. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Masks and social distancing are required.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Reverence, an exhibition of 17 charcoal landscapes by Bryan artist Krislyn Koehn, will be on display through Feb. 20 at the Stella Hotel in Bryan.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Ink Masters Tattoo Show, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. One-day tickets are $20. Masks are required.
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live at Century Square will begin at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and listen to live music on The Green. No outside food or drink is allowed.
EXHIBITS
