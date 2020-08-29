Calendar for Saturday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Ranch Sorting of America presents The Labor Day Anniversary Pen & Sort event on Sept. 5 and 6 inside the Brazos County Expo. Buckles, saddle pads and prizes will be given for every class. For more information, visit brazoscountyexpo.com.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Once Upon A Child Halloween Kick-Off, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Once Upon A Child, College Station. Hundreds of never-before-seen costumes available, as will candy.
KN Rodeo Productions presents Calf Roping, 5 to 8 p.m. Blanford Trucking, 6384 Sandy Point Road, Bryan. Text to pre-enter at 979-436-5873.
The Grand Market, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Post Oak, 1500 Harvey Road, College Station. Support small businesses.
The first Buffalo Cornhole Tournament presented by Tri-County Horseshoe and 979 Cornhole Squad, 5 p.m. Circle Byrd Event Center, 25415 I-45 S. Access Road in Buffalo. For more information, call 979-492-8710.
Fifth annual Starlight Affair, 7 p.m. to midnight. Virtual event. The event raises funds for Brazos Valley families with children in the hospital. Presented by Gig ’Em Gang. Visit Bit.ly/starlightaffair.
Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Get the COVID-19 Antibody test for free when you donate.
Clear the Shelters, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bryan Animal Center. Come adopt a pet during the first come first serve event. Participants are highly encouraged to get in applications before Friday. For more information, visit bryantx.gov.
Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. All produce is grown locally, from friends and neighbors you know and trust. We also sell eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.martket/.
Community Outdoor Yoga Class, 8 to 9 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center at the pavilion and lawn. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
Movie Night, 8:30 p.m. Edge General Store. Featuring The Goonies. An outside event. Bring your own chair/blanket. Visit the Facebook event.
LIVE MUSIC
Moonlight Music, 7 p.m. Ronin Farm. Featuring Shadow Canyon.
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. www.century-square.com/events.
Josh Ward, Cody Hibbard, 8 p.m. Southerns. $12 advance tickets. Southernstx.com/events.
Brazos Valley All Star Band, 7:30 p.m. Courtyard at Cavalry Court.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
The Grand Market, noon to 6 p.m. Post Oak, 1500 Harvey Road, College Station. Support small businesses.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live outdoor music. Century-square.com/events.
