Calendar for Saturday

Blinn College dental program students will offer free dental services, including X-rays, cleanings, sealants, fluoride and oral health education, during the annual Give Kids a Smile clinic from 3 to 7 p.m. April 14. The event will be at Blinn’s Post Office Center, 301 Post Office St. in Bryan. Parents can call 209-7485 to make an appointment.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Texas A&M Physics & Engineering Festival, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mitchell Physics Building on the Texas A&M University campus. Events include demonstrations, lectures, hands-on activities, a Q&A session with scientists and more. tx.ag/festivalschedule.

Starlight Affair, 7 p.m. at Traditions Club, 3131 Club Drive in Bryan. A fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas with live and silent auctions, live music and more. Tickets are $175 and available at rmhc-ctx.org/events/starlight-affair.

Chilifest Music Festival, gates open at noon, 5575 F.M. 60 in Snook. Lineup includes Koe Wetzel, Easton Corbin, Kolby Cooper, Pecos & The Rooftops and Tanner Usrey. Proceeds benefit local charities throughout Brazos Valley and its surrounding area. General admission tickets are $65. www.chilifest.org.

Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity Run for the House, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk in Bryan. A 5K run and 2K walk for all ages and fitness levels, with proceeds supporting the organization’s work of building affordable housing for low-income families in the community. To register, visit go.theeagle.com/habitat.

“The Frogs,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Adult tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com.

Mustang Rodeo, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Greens Prairie Elementary School, 4315 Greens Prairie Trail in College Station. A family event with games, inflatables, food trucks, a barbecue cook-off, music, entertainment, community vendors, a petting zoo and more.

Easter at The Ranch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Pictures with the Easter Bunny from noon to 2 p.m., silent auction, food truck, vendors, live entertainment and more.

First Saturday Easter Art Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Outdoor family event with live music, art competition, auction, Easter egg hunt and more.

Texas Tobacco Free Kids Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sue Haswell Park, 1142 E. William Joel Bryan Parkway in Bryan. A free community event to bring awareness about the dangers of tobacco. Bounce houses, train rides, games, face painting, refreshments and more.

Birding 101, 8:30 a.m. at Lick Creek Park in College Station. The Rio Brazos Audubon Society class is open to birders of all skill levels and will cover birding basics and include a walk through the park to identify birds by sight and sound. For more information, email riobrazosaudubon@gmail.com.

Community Garden planting day, 9 a.m. to noon at New Victory Temple Church, 1115 Detroit St. in College Station. Volunteers welcome.

Teen Share and Care support group, 10 a.m. online and in-person at the National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. To register for online access, visit namibv.org/namibvsupport.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Citizenship classes, 10 a.m. at Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network, 2500 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Free. English classes are 10 a.m. to noon, and Spanish classes are noon to 1:45 p.m. Register at brazosimmigration.com.

LIVE MUSIC Holly Tucker, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Greg Tivis, 7 to 10 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Ace Carlson with Sam Smith, 8 p.m. at The George, 180 Century Court in College Station.

David Bridwell, 2 to 5 p.m. at Threshold Vineyards, 14615 County Road 318 at Texas 6, five miles south of Navasota. Free.

Jeff Kimey, 5 to 8 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.

Devin Baize, 7 p.m. at Floyd’s Wine Lounge, 315 S. Baylor St. in Brenham.

Kyle Mathis, 4 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards.

Fleetwood X, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac, 7:30 p.m. at DeepRoots Vineyards, 19318 F.M. 1774 in Plantersville. Tickets are $19 and only available at go.theeagle.com/deeproots.

Brandi Behlen and Keith Hickle, 8 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse and Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. Tickets are $5. thewesternsteakhouseanddancehall.com.

The Wyatt Ellis Band, 9 p.m. at Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. $5 at the door.

Wood and Steel, 11 a.m. at Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road in College Station.

Matthew Gonzaba, 7 to 9 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Randy C. Moore, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. No reservations required. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.

HEALTH AND FITNESS Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.

Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.

Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m. at Century Square in College Station. Free.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.

Texas on Paper, through May 29 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper