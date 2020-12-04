Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Republican Party of Brazos County will host an “Evening of Appreciation” for three elected officials who are retiring. The event in honor of Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk, County Attorney Rod Anderson and 272nd District Court Judge Travis Bryan III will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Best Western Premier, 1920 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan. Tickets are $10 before Dec. 11 and $15 after that date. go.theeagle.com/tickets.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Guided nature hike, 11 a.m. at Lake Somerville State Park’s Nails Creek Unit. Free with paid entry to the park. Entrance permits can be purchased at reserveamerica.com.
Community petting zoo, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. behind the Bryan High School baseball field, presented by Bryan High School’s FFA program. There will be activities and food. Masks and social distancing are required, with hand sanitizer provided.
Jingle Around Town: Holiday Sip and Shop, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Navasota. Get a bag and punch card for participating retailers at the visitor center on Washington Avenue.
Santa’s Mistletoe Market, 9 a.m. at A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Texas 6 in College Station. Vendors, pictures with Santa and a take-home craft. Tickets are $5, with proceeds benefiting the church’s scholarship fund. amchurch.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/405/responses/new.
Anderson Holiday Fest, 3 to 10 p.m. near the Grimes County Courthouse in Anderson. The event features live music, food trucks, children’s activities, holiday shopping, pictures with Santa and more. Musical performers include Aaron Watson, Jason Cassidy, Rick Trevino and Honeybrowne. General admission adult tickets are $19.99 in advance and $25 at the gate. Find more details at andersonfest.com.
Premiere Market, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra fundraiser includes merchants selling home accessories, food, jewelry, clothing, toys and more. A shopping pass for both days can be purchased online for $5. For details, visit premieremarket.org.
Radio MASH toy drive, through Monday at the Post Oak Mall parking lot in College Station. Hosted by Brazos Valley Communications radio stations. Donations of new toys and cash or checks will be accepted to help needy families in the Brazos Valley during the holidays. Used toys cannot be accepted because of COVID-19. Monetary donations fund the purchase of new toys.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa. Masks required.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 3 p.m. to midnight. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Ice skating with Santa, 3 to 5 p.m. at Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Drive E. in College Station.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
Barbecue fundraiser, 10:30 a.m. at the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department, 2200 F.M. 2988 in Navasota. Sliced and whole brisket and pork butt; $16 per pound or $7 sandwiches. Proceeds help fund the fire department.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
LIVE MUSIC
Pecos & The Rooftops, 8 p.m. at The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station. Limited seating. Tickets are $15.
The Front Porch live music series, 6 p.m. at Century Square. www.century-square.com/events
Darrin Morris Band with Dacota Deaver, 8:30 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.
Orange Lake, 8 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel in Bryan.
The Selfless Lovers, 7 p.m. at Cavalry Court in College Station.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, noon to 6 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa. Masks required.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Ice skating with Santa, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Drive E. in College Station.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 4 to 6 p.m. The Green at Century Square, 1025 University Drive in College Station. Live outdoor music.
