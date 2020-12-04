Calendar for Saturday

Santa’s Mistletoe Market, 9 a.m. at A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Texas 6 in College Station. Vendors, pictures with Santa and a take-home craft. Tickets are $5, with proceeds benefiting the church’s scholarship fund. amchurch.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/405/responses/new.

Anderson Holiday Fest, 3 to 10 p.m. near the Grimes County Courthouse in Anderson. The event features live music, food trucks, children’s activities, holiday shopping, pictures with Santa and more. Musical performers include Aaron Watson, Jason Cassidy, Rick Trevino and Honeybrowne. General admission adult tickets are $19.99 in advance and $25 at the gate. Find more details at andersonfest.com.

Premiere Market, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra fundraiser includes merchants selling home accessories, food, jewelry, clothing, toys and more. A shopping pass for both days can be purchased online for $5. For details, visit premieremarket.org.