Calendar for Saturday

SATURDAY
EVENTS
“Barefoot in the Park,” 8 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in downtown Brenham. Tickets are $27. unitybrenham.org.
“The Wedding Singer,” 2 and 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in Bryan. Tickets are $15 for the matinee and $20 for the evening performance. theatrecompany.com/tickets.
“These Shining Lives,” 7 p.m. at Bryan High School’s Black Box Theater, in the fine arts building off Barak Lane. Tickets are $15. bryanhightheatre.ludus.com.
Saturdays at The Ranch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free bike wash and adult beverages, food truck, music and more.
Wagner’s Carnival, 2 p.m. to midnight at the Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road in College Station.
“Hell or High Seas,” 7 p.m. at Bryan Premiere Cinema, 950 N. Texas 6 in Bryan. The screening of a documentary film following Navy veteran Taylor Grieger and writer Stephen O’Shea as they sail around Cape Horn. Adult tickets are $9.50.
HealthPoint COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bryan High School, 3450 Campus Drive in Bryan.
Veterans breakfast, 8 a.m. at American Legion Post 159, 101 Waco St. in Bryan. All veterans and their families are welcome.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
First Saturday Art Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. An outdoor fine arts event featuring live music, children’s art activities and art vendors.
B-CS March for Reproductive Rights, 11 a.m. at the corner of East 29th Street and Texas Avenue in Bryan.
HEALTH AND FITNESS Walk with a Doc, 9 a.m. at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, 700 Scott & White Drive in College Station. A free walking program for anyone interested in a healthier lifestyle. Dr. Rachel Moore will speak about skin cancer prior to a one- to two-mile walk.
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.
Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.
Race to Pumpkinpalooza, 7 a.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. The Lone Star Trail Runners is hosting training runs every Saturday until the Pumpkinpalooza Trail Run on Oct. 17. Free to members.
LIVE MUSIC
Terry Easterwood, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Live Music Series, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
Joey McGee, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road in College Station.
Whiskey Bent, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.
Treble Soul, 8 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan.
Hayden Jones, 8 p.m. at 4 Star Concert Hall, 209 S. Market St. in Brenham. Free.
Nate Nelson, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Tennessee Stiff, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
Donovan Pavlock, 8 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse and Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. $10 cover charge.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. Admission is $6 for adults.
The Day at the Fair, through January at the Bus Depot Gallery, 313 E. Alamo St. in Brenham. The Brenham Heritage Museum’s newest exhibit highlights the Washington County Fair, the oldest county fair in the state. The gallery is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Talent, Technology and Technique, through Oct. 1 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features more than 60 works that explore how artists use technologies and technique. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes the winning pieces from the Aggie Spirit Community Contest, in which community members were asked to submit anything that evokes the Aggie spirit. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.