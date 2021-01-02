Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The city of Navasota is planning its Texas Birthday Bash music festival for March 5-6. The March 5 headliner will be Roger Creager, above, and the March 6 headliner is Tracy Lawrence. For tickets, visit www.texasbirthdaybash.com/p/tickets.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
The Come and Take It barrel race and breakaway roping event, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan. The event will include vendors along with youth and adult competition. For details, visit www.twistedsistersproductions.com.
Texas Mini Hereford Southern Showdown, through Tuesday at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan. Game time in the show ring starts at 7 p.m. www.txmhss.com.
Motorcycle meetup, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free beverages, music, a food truck and door prizes.
Texas Pickers Antique Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2241 F.M. 2988 in Whitehall. Free admission, free parking and live music.
Cars and Coffee car show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Old Post Office, 102 W. Fox St. in Caldwell. A family-friendly event the first Saturday of every month. Open to all forms of vehicles. No registration required.
Winter Blues, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Barrington Living History Farm at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site. Presentations about interventions for mental health issues in the 1850s. Park admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students and children.
Comedy show, 8 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Featuring Jeff Joe, Jay LaFarr, Josh Cabaza, Kenji Alonzo and Corlis DeLauren. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
LIVE MUSIC
Texas Legacy Band, 8:30 p.m. at The Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.
Acoustic Saturday with AJ Santana, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bernhardt Winery in Plantersville. Free. Table seating is limited and only available first-come, first-serve. Lawn chairs, blankets and picnics are welcome. A food truck will be on site.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
The Come and Take It barrel race and breakaway roping event, the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan. The event will include vendors along with youth and adult competition. For details, visit www.twistedsistersproductions.com.
Texas Mini Hereford Southern Showdown, through Tuesday at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan. Showmanship clinics begin at 10:30 a.m. www.txmhss.com.
Winter Blues, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Barrington Living History Farm at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site. Presentations about interventions for mental health issues in the 1850s. Park admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students and children.
Coffee, Cars and Donuts, 8 to 11 a.m. at the Whitehall Cafe, 2241 F.M. 2988 in Whitehall.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 4 to 6 p.m. The Green at Century Square, 1025 University Drive in College Station. Live outdoor music.
Battle of the Bands, 8 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station.
Sunday Jam, open mic at The Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill in Navasota, beginning at 2 p.m. All musicians welcome.
Gary Durrenberger, 4 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten in Brenham.