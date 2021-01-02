Calendar for Saturday

Cars and Coffee car show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Old Post Office, 102 W. Fox St. in Caldwell. A family-friendly event the first Saturday of every month. Open to all forms of vehicles. No registration required.

Winter Blues, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Barrington Living History Farm at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site. Presentations about interventions for mental health issues in the 1850s. Park admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students and children.

Comedy show, 8 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Featuring Jeff Joe, Jay LaFarr, Josh Cabaza, Kenji Alonzo and Corlis DeLauren. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.