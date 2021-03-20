Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Chappell Hill Bluebonnet Festival is set for April 10 and 11 with live entertainment, vendors, food and more. Admission is free, and parking is $10.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Aggie Super Circuit horse show, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Friday events begin at 8 a.m. brazoshorse.com.

NavaRio ranch horse series, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Snook Rodeo Arena. F.M. 3058 and F.M. 60 in Snook.

Canaan Cemetery cleanup, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sign up at justserve.org/darcomeandtakeitchapter.

Day at Play, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154. Outdoor activities for kids 4 to 11. Free for Conservancy members.

Pictures with the Bunny, 2 to 5 p.m. at the Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan. All ages welcome, bring your own camera. Free.