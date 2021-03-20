Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Chappell Hill Bluebonnet Festival is set for April 10 and 11 with live entertainment, vendors, food and more. Admission is free, and parking is $10.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Aggie Super Circuit horse show, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Friday events begin at 8 a.m. brazoshorse.com.
NavaRio ranch horse series, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Snook Rodeo Arena. F.M. 3058 and F.M. 60 in Snook.
Canaan Cemetery cleanup, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sign up at justserve.org/darcomeandtakeitchapter.
Day at Play, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154. Outdoor activities for kids 4 to 11. Free for Conservancy members.
Pictures with the Bunny, 2 to 5 p.m. at the Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan. All ages welcome, bring your own camera. Free.
Cooking at the Quarters, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Plantation State Historic Site at Washington-on-the-Brazos. Cooking demonstrations in the traditional style of enslaved men and women using period ingredients and methods.
Guided nature hike, 11 a.m. at Lake Somerville State Park’s Nails Creek Unit. Park entry is $4 per person for ages 13 and older.
Rabies vaccine and microchip event, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Scurry Park, 1501 Wellington Ave. in Bryan. Free vaccines and microchips for pets that live in Bryan. Owners must show proof of residency.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. To make an appointment, email alex@theranchhd.com.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion in Bryan. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m. at Century Square in College Station. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-up only.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only.
LIVE MUSIC
AJ Castillo, 7 p.m. at Top Shelf Bar & Grill, 400 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Limited tickets available at Top Shelf Bar & Grill and Casa Rodriguez Mexican Restaurant.
Steve Noack, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lisa’s Restyled Sip & Shop, 205 S. Main St. in Caldwell. Free.
Drew Moreland and The Neon Hustle, 7:30 p.m. at The Canteen Bar & Grill at Cavalry Court in College Station. Free.
Mark Franks and Jeff Munson, 7 p.m. at The Tabor Store, 6590 F.M. 974 in Bryan. Free.
Patriot Road Band, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. Free.
Band Peterbilt, 8:30 p.m. at The Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free.
EXHIBITS
Paw-llywood: Hall of Fame Gallery, final day at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.