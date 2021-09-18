Calendar for Saturday

The Brazos Valley Czech Heritage Society will be offering Czech language classes beginning Sept. 27. The weekly classes will run through Dec. 31 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the St. Joseph Parish Activity Center in Bryan. The course costs $35 and is open to anyone. For more information, call 224-4434.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Washington County Fair at 1305 E. Blue Bell Road in Brenham. Craft and vendor booths; antique farm equipment display; livestock judging at 8:15 a.m. and 1 p.m.; children’s petting zoo opens at 10 a.m.; commercial steer auction at 1 p.m.; colt and commercial heifer sales at 2 p.m.; carnival opens at 2 p.m.; rodeo at 7:30 p.m.; Bubba Westly concert at 5 p.m.; Rick Trevino concert at 9 p.m. and Clay Walker concert at 11 p.m. washingtoncofair.com.
Buffalo Stampede and Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. rodeo at the Leon County Expo Center. Rodeo tickets will be $12 at the gate or $10 in advance. A dance will follow the rodeo. Downtown parade at 9:30 a.m. and chuckwagon breakfast at 10 a.m. at the Expo.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Meet and greet with author Johnny Martinez-Carroll, noon at Half Price Books, 1505 University Drive in College Station. Copies of Martinez-Carroll’s book, “The Silent Dreamer,” will be available for purchase.
Canaan Cemetery cleanup, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Kuder Road and Pitts Road, just west of the Texas A&M RELLIS Campus. Take gloves and tools for clearing brush.
Gulf Coast Arabian Horse Club Autumn Classic Horse Show, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public. www.lakewalktx.com/fitness.
Race to Pumpkinpalooza, 7 a.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. The Lone Star Trail Runners is hosting training runs every Saturday until the Pumpkinpalooza Trail Run on Oct. 17. Free to members.
LIVE MUSIC
Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Raymond Ramirez and the TLC Band, 8 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2104 Texas 21 in Bryan. Free.
Luke Garrison & The Fallback Plan, 8:30 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville. Free.
Live Music Series, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
Smokey Sundays, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Market St. in Downtown Bryan.
Karissa Presley, 8 p.m. at 4 Star Concert Hall, 209 S. Market St. in Brenham. Free.
Gary Durrenberger Band, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Randy C. Moore, 1:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. Free.
Todd Roth, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
EXHIBITS
The Day at the Fair, through January at the Bus Depot Gallery, 313 E. Alamo St. in Brenham. The Brenham Heritage Museum’s newest exhibit highlights the Washington County Fair, the oldest county fair in the state. The gallery is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Talent, Technology and Technique, through Oct. 1 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features more than 60 works that explore how artists use technologies and technique. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes the winning pieces from the Aggie Spirit Community Contest, in which community members were asked to submit anything that evokes the Aggie spirit. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.