Calendar for Saturday

Smokey Sundays, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Market St. in Downtown Bryan.

Karissa Presley, 8 p.m. at 4 Star Concert Hall, 209 S. Market St. in Brenham. Free.

Gary Durrenberger Band, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.

Randy C. Moore, 1:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. Free.

Todd Roth, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.

EXHIBITS

The Day at the Fair, through January at the Bus Depot Gallery, 313 E. Alamo St. in Brenham. The Brenham Heritage Museum’s newest exhibit highlights the Washington County Fair, the oldest county fair in the state. The gallery is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Talent, Technology and Technique, through Oct. 1 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features more than 60 works that explore how artists use technologies and technique. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.