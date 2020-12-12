Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Brazos County A&M Club will host its Holiday Extravaganza on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Embassy Suites on University Drive in College Station. The event will feature music, food, a cash bar and more. Tickets are $25 and got be purchased at go.theeagle.com/bcamc.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Feast of Carols, the Bryan High School choir’s annual holiday event. Free, with a suggested donation of $10. Tickets are required and can be reserved at www.feastofcarols.ludus.com. Because of COVID-19, the event will have a different format than past years, with a journey to different stations around the school’s Blue Campus. The event will last about 30 minutes, and masks are required. Proceeds go to Bryan High choir senior scholarships.
Guided nature hike, 11 a.m. at Lake Somerville State Park’s Nails Creek Unit. Free with paid entry to the park. Entrance permits can be purchased at reserveamerica.com.
Spirit Ice Arena’s 15th annual Christmas show, 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $16 at the door. Spirit Ice Arena is at 400 Holleman Drive E. in College Station.
Howdy Holly-Days, a sip-and-shop event at Northgate in College Station from 5 to 9 p.m. Snow, shopping, carolers, live entertainment and holiday-themed drinks. Admission is free.
Navasota Lighted Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. along Washington Avenue, beginning at Brosig Avenue, then on Ninth Street, 10th Street and Holland Street. Tree lighting follows at Navasota City Hall.
A Night of Giving, an online fundraiser hosted by The Junior League of Bryan-College Station from 7 to 8 p.m. The event, which will include entertainment, a silent auction and a raffle, will be streamed live on CW8 and KBTX.com. For more information, visit jlbcs.org/night-of-giving.
Dancing in December, 7 p.m. in Rudder High School’s auditorium. The event will include performances from the Rudder High School RangeRettes, the Rudder cheerleaders, the high school choir’s Voc Cor vocal group and the schools’ theater department. Masks are required. Tickets are $6 and must be reserved at https://bryanisdfinearts.ludus.com/index.php. Proceeds will be used to fund costumes and travel for the school’s spring competitions.
Breakfast with Santa, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Stella Hotel in Bryan. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children and include a family-style breakfast, holiday activities and photos with Santa. For more details, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/breakfast-with-santa-tickets-129777119859.
Family Christmas Party, 9 to 10 a.m. at A&M United Methodist Church in College Station. There will be family games, story time, crafts and family photo sessions. Families will be assigned their own tables for social distancing.
Bryan ISD Color Guard Winter Show, 2 p.m. at Rudder High School’s auditorium. Admission is $5 with limited seating. www.bryanisdfinearts.ludus.com.
Texas Quarter Horse Association show, youth and amateur event starting at 8 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa. Masks required.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 3 p.m. to midnight. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
LIVE MUSIC
Chad Cooke Band with David Adam Byrnes, at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
Dave Orr Band, 7 p.m. at Cavalry Court in College Station.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Live Nativity service, 6 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station. The outdoor service includes the Christmas story, live animals and music. Bring outdoor chairs and blankets. The event will be in the main parking lot, with parking in the Northgate Parking Garage. For more information, email office@am-umc.org.
A Charlie Brown Christmas Live, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. A special Advent performance of the church’s children’s choir during the 11 a.m. traditional service.
Santa visits Brenham, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. through Wednesday, Santa Claus tours through town on a firetruck. Visit jingle.cityofbrenham.org for his route and more details.
No Vacancy, 5 p.m. at Anderson Baptist Church, 379 S. Main St. in Anderson. The church’s children’s ministry presents its Christmas play, free and open to everyone.
Spirit Ice Arena’s 15th annual Christmas show, 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $16 at the door. Spirit Ice Arena is at 400 Holleman Drive E. in College Station.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, noon to 6 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa. Masks required.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Santa at Silver Wings, 2 to 5 p.m. Santa will visit the Silver Wings Ballroom, 4100 Texas 105 in Brenham, for a skate session. $8 admission.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Ice skating with Santa, 2 p.m. at Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Drive E. in College Station.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 4 to 6 p.m. The Green at Century Square, 1025 University Drive in College Station. Live outdoor music.
Battle of the Bands, 8 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station.
