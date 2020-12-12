Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Brazos County A&M Club will host its Holiday Extravaganza on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Embassy Suites on University Drive in College Station. The event will feature music, food, a cash bar and more. Tickets are $25 and got be purchased at go.theeagle.com/bcamc.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Feast of Carols, the Bryan High School choir’s annual holiday event. Free, with a suggested donation of $10. Tickets are required and can be reserved at www.feastofcarols.ludus.com. Because of COVID-19, the event will have a different format than past years, with a journey to different stations around the school’s Blue Campus. The event will last about 30 minutes, and masks are required. Proceeds go to Bryan High choir senior scholarships.

Guided nature hike, 11 a.m. at Lake Somerville State Park’s Nails Creek Unit. Free with paid entry to the park. Entrance permits can be purchased at reserveamerica.com.