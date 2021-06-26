Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Old-Fashioned Fourth of July in Heritage Park in Bryan is set for 9:30 a.m. to noon July 4. The free community celebration will feature a flag-raising ceremony, face painting, children’s parade, patriotic songs, free watermelon from The Farm Patch, lemonade at old-fashioned prices and exhibit booths.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
First United Methodist Church of Bryan will host Summer Fest. The free event is open to the community and will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include free food, music, games and bouncy house. The church is at 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan.
The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan will hold a drive-thru Wish Upon a Butterfly fundraiser from 9 to 11 a.m. Butterflies to release at home are available for $20 or six for $100 by calling the museum at 776-2195.
The Savannah Sipping Society, 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $12 to $15 and available at stagecenter.net. Recommended for ages 13 and older.
A book signing by Betty Hanks will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Heavens Hands Learning Center, 1103 Anderson St. in College Station. Visit lifelonglearning2009.com for more information.
The Brazos County Health District will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon at 201 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free HIV testing will also be available. No appointments are necessary.
COVID-19 TESTING
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
TAMU Mobile Van, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
Outwards/Inwards, through July 6 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A mix of charcoal and digital media from Krislyn Koehn. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Postcards from the Future: Paintings of Deluge, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. An exhibit of paintings about strange weather by Mary Ciani, who taught art at Texas A&M University.
The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.