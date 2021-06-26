Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Old-Fashioned Fourth of July in Heritage Park in Bryan is set for 9:30 a.m. to noon July 4. The free community celebration will feature a flag-raising ceremony, face painting, children’s parade, patriotic songs, free watermelon from The Farm Patch, lemonade at old-fashioned prices and exhibit booths.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

First United Methodist Church of Bryan will host Summer Fest. The free event is open to the community and will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include free food, music, games and bouncy house. The church is at 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan.

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan will hold a drive-thru Wish Upon a Butterfly fundraiser from 9 to 11 a.m. Butterflies to release at home are available for $20 or six for $100 by calling the museum at 776-2195.

The Savannah Sipping Society, 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $12 to $15 and available at stagecenter.net. Recommended for ages 13 and older.