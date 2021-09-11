Calendar for Saturday

1 event to mark on your calendar
The Brazos Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set to start at 9 a.m. Oct. 16 at Lake Walk in Bryan. Participants can walk the 3.1-mile route as individuals or teams. For more information and to register, visit go.theeagle.com/alzheimers.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, 7 to 10 a.m. at Kyle Field. Open to first responders; no observers allowed due to COVID-19 concerns.
9/11 statue dedication, 11 a.m. at Veterans Park in College Station. Statues of a police officer, firefighter and soldier will be dedicated on the park’s Lynn Stuart Pathway military history trail.
I Love America fall festival, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Santa’s Wonderland, 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. A barbecue cookoff, classic car show, live entertainment, Aggie football watch party, children’s activities and more, hosted by Texas Lions Clubs.
36th annual Kolache Festival, beginning at 9 a.m. on the square in downtown Caldwell. The free event includes arts and crafts vendors, food, live music, children’s activities, a classic car show, an antique machinery and tractor show, a kolache-eating contest and more.
Quilt show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Caldwell Civic Center, 103 Texas 21 in Caldwell. More than 70 quilts on display. Free.
Annual All-Aggie Alumni Rodeo, starting at 6 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Barrel racing, tiedown, breakaway, ribbons, team roping, steer wrestling and goat tying. Slack events begin at 11 a.m. Free admission.
Washington County Fair parade, 10:30 a.m. in downtown Brenham.
Airing of the Quilts, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Chappell Hill. Businesses and organizations will be displaying various quilts throughout the town. Free admission and free parking.
Ladies in Leather all-female motorcycle parade, noon, starting in Downtown Bryan and proceeding to the College Station Hilton. The event coincides with the group’s two-day rally in Bryan-College Station, which includes guided rides around the Brazos Valley, vendors, demonstrations and entertainment.
Stars and Pipes car show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Post Oak Mall in College Station. Food and drink vendors, music, prizes and a raffle.
Holy Hikes, 9 a.m. at Veterans Park in College Station. A monthly hike in areas around Bryan-College Station hosted by St. Thomas Episcopal Church in College Station.
Live dueling demonstrations, 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. at the Fanthorp Inn State Historic Site on Main Street in Anderson. The weekend event highlights the friendship between Henry Fanthorp and Sam Houston, and interpreters will be dressed in 1850s attire. Admission is free.
Danny Dietz Memorial Classic Cookoff, starting at 7 a.m. at the Texas Renaissance Festival in Plantersville. Barbecue cookoff, children’s activities, live music, vendors, food trucks and more. Tickets are $10.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Bryan-College Station Funky Junque Gypsy market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. $5 entry.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public. www.lakewalktx.com/fitness.
Race to Pumpkinpalooza, 7 a.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. The Lone Star Trail Runners is hosting training runs every Saturday until the Pumpkinpalooza Trail Run on Oct. 17. Free to members.
Rough Tough Real Stuff Remembrance Run, 8 a.m. at Jones Crossing, a .911 mile race in honor of 9/11. Festivities including live music and giveaways will follow from 9 to 11 a.m. Free, with donations going to the Brazos County First Responders Association.
Second Saturdays run club, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to all skill levels.
Kolache Krunch 5K, 7:30 a.m. at 200 E. Buck St. in Caldwell. $40, with proceeds going toward scholarships for local students. Registration opens at 6 a.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Southern Brave, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Risky Liver Band, 8:30 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2104 Texas 21 in Bryan. Free.
Treble Soul Duo, 9 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville. Free.
Live Music Series, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
Colton French, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Market St. in Downtown Bryan.
Living Life Quartet, 6:30 p.m. at Assemblage of Praise Church, 1406 Ursuline Ave. in Bryan. Limited seating. Tickets are $12.
D & The Situation, 2 p.m. at Cyndi’s Hawg Hangout, 9940 Texas 21 in Caldwell. Free.
Texas Legacy Band, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Regional Home Sales, 1341 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan. A community concert with children’s activities, food trucks, vendors and more. Free.
Western Steakhouse 14th anniversary dance, with Waylon Thibodeaux at 3 p.m. and Bobby Flores at 8 p.m. $20.
Rachel Bloem and David Jack Skinner, 7:30 p.m. at Casa do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.
Trey Gonzalez, 9 p.m. at the Brookshire Brothers Stage 12, 503 George Bush Drive in College Station.
Frank Martin Gilligan, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Mike Gallo, 1:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. Free.
Julia Hatfield, 8 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
EXHIBITS
Talent, Technology and Technique, through Oct. 1 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features more than 60 works that explore how artists use technologies and technique. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes the winning pieces from the Aggie Spirit Community Contest, in which community members were asked to submit anything that evokes the Aggie spirit. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Maximum & Minimum with Black and White art show, through Sept. 30 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. The abstract show is by Natasha Kanevski and Eric Wagoner. The gallery is open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday from 2 to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Steamlands art show, through Sept. 30 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. The exhibition of metal art sculpture is by Del Rio artist Bernardo Meza. The gallery is open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday from 2 to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Madison County art exhibit, through Sept. 15 at the Madison County Museum, 201 S. Madison St. in Madisonville. Art from Bud Tucker and other area artists will be on display. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is by donation.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
The Day at the Fair, through January at the Bus Depot Gallery, 313 E. Alamo St. in Brenham. The Brenham Heritage Museum’s newest exhibit highlights the Washington County Fair, the oldest county fair in the state. The gallery is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.