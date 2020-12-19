Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

COVID-19 testing will be offered Monday through Wednesday in Bryan and College Station. Tests will be available at Brian Bachmann Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. all three days. The park is at 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. In Bryan, tests will be available at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days. No appointments are necessary and symptoms are not required. Both sites will offer drive-thru testing.