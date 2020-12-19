Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
COVID-19 testing will be offered Monday through Wednesday in Bryan and College Station. Tests will be available at Brian Bachmann Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. all three days. The park is at 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. In Bryan, tests will be available at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days. No appointments are necessary and symptoms are not required. Both sites will offer drive-thru testing.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Guided nature hike, 11 a.m. at Lake Somerville State Park’s Nails Creek Unit. Free with paid entry to the park. Entrance permits can be purchased at reserveamerica.com.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa. Masks required.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 3 p.m. to midnight. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Ice skating with Santa, 3 to 5 p.m. at Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Drive E. in College Station.
Pictures with Santa, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson in College Station. Free breakfast and coffee while it lasts. Bring your own camera for free photos with Santa.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
Sounds of the Season, live performances at the food court in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Jackson Anderson performs at noon, with the Lil’ Wranglers performing at 2 p.m.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
LIVE MUSIC
Joey Kipfer, 8 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel in Bryan.
The Front Porch live music series, 6 p.m. at Century Square. www.century-square.com/events.
Teague Brothers Band with Morgan Ashley, doors open at 7 p.m. with music starting at 8:30 p.m. Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. $10 with limited seating.
Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m. at the Canteen Bar & Grill in College Station.
Aquifer, noon at The Beer Joint in College Station.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Holiday Artisan Market, noon to 4 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. Vendors will be selling handmade soaps, holiday décor and a variety of other items. The event is free and open to the public. Century Square is at 170 Century Square Drive.
Ice skating with Santa, 1:30 p.m. at Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Drive E. in College Station.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, noon to 6 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa. Masks required.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Ice skating with Santa, 2 p.m. at Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Drive E. in College Station.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 4 to 6 p.m. The Green at Century Square, 1025 University Drive in College Station. Live outdoor music.
Battle of the Bands, 8 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station.
