Calendar for Saturday

The Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station will host a forum on Tuesday for candidates in the March 1 primary. The event will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bryan Ballroom, 701 Palasota Drive in Bryan. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Aggieland Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Texas A&M University. A campuswide open house that include campus tours, demonstrations and presentations. The event is free, but registration is required at go.theeagle.com/aggieland.
The 43rd annual Home and Garden Expo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. The event includes products, vendors and seminars. Tickets will be available at the door for $5 for adults and $3 for seniors; kids under 12 are free.
“Silent Sky,” 7 p.m. at Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets are $14 for adults, $7 for children, and $12 for students and seniors. go.theeagle.com/sky.
“Now and Then,” 8 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets are $27; student tickets are $15. unitybrenham.org.
“Jeeves Takes a Bow,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $15; student and senior tickets are $12. stagecenter.net.
X-Treme Team Roping’s Brazos Valley Classic, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Competition begins at 9 a.m.
Teen Share and Care support group, 10 a.m. online and in-person at the National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. To register for online access, visit namibv.org/namibvsupport.
Lick Creek Nature Center exhibit unveiling, 10 a.m. to noon at Lick Creek Park, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. The opening of a new exhibit with interactive activities for all ages each Saturday through April 23. The displays are open throughout the week; admission is free. Topics feature mammals, owls, snakes, butterflies, birds, vegetation and more.
Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road in College Station. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter postoakmall to schedule an appointment.
Valentine’s cookie decorating, 2 to 5 p.m. at Nestle Toll House Cafe in the Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road in College Station. All materials supplied; no reservation needed.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Citizenship classes, 10 a.m. at Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network, 2500 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Free. English classes are 10 a.m. to noon, and Spanish classes are noon to 1:45 p.m. Register at brazosimmigration.com.
First Saturday Art Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Degallery, 930 Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Outdoor family event with live music, art activities, vendors and artist demonstrations.
Canaan Cemetery cleanup, 9 to 11 a.m. at the corner of Kuder Road and Pitts Road, just west of the Texas A&M RELLIS Campus. Bring gloves and tools.
Second Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Caldwell. Burleson County Farmers Market opens at 7 a.m. Activities and events scheduled throughout the day.
Journaling workshop, 10 a.m. to noon at Middleway Urban Monastery, 309 Tabor Ave. in Bryan. The workshop will explore how journaling can be used in spiritual growth. Supplies will be provided; a $10 donation is suggested. For more information, email info@middlewayurbanmonastery.org.
LIVE MUSIC
Flyer Fest with Joey McGee, Mary-Charlotte Young, Ripp Tackett and Ricky Montijo, noon at WildFlyer Mead Co. 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota.
Bridget Kibbey and Alexi Kenney, 5 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station. A harp and violin duo presented by Friends of Chamber Music. Free.
Texas 105, 8:30 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville.
Trent Herrera, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Opie Hendrix, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.
Colton French, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Austin Crews, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Trey Gonzalez, 8 p.m. at Stage 12 in Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station.
Jenna Lynn, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. Free admission. No reservation required. Food truck on site. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.
Nacho Baby & The Deadbeats, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 Park St. in Brenham.
Kyle Reed, 7 to 10 p.m. at Floyd’s Wine Lounge, 315 S. Baylor St. in Brenham.
Frank Martin Gilligan, 4 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards.
Aaron Loesch, 6 p.m. at P.A. Smith Hotel, 111 S. Railroad St. in Navasota. Tickets are $14.
Greg Tivis, 7 to 10 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.
Let it Rock, a Bon Jovi cover band, 7:30 p.m. at DeepRoots Vineyards, 19318 F.M. 1774 in Plantersville. Tickets are $19 and only available at go.theeagle.com/deeproots.
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.
Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.