Calendar for Saturday

The Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station will host a forum on Tuesday for candidates in the March 1 primary. The event will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bryan Ballroom, 701 Palasota Drive in Bryan. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Aggieland Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Texas A&M University. A campuswide open house that include campus tours, demonstrations and presentations. The event is free, but registration is required at go.theeagle.com/aggieland.

The 43rd annual Home and Garden Expo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. The event includes products, vendors and seminars. Tickets will be available at the door for $5 for adults and $3 for seniors; kids under 12 are free.

“Silent Sky,” 7 p.m. at Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets are $14 for adults, $7 for children, and $12 for students and seniors. go.theeagle.com/sky.