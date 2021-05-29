Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Benefit for Trooper Juan Tovar will be from 5 to 11 p.m. June 19 at the Madisonville Sidewalk Cattlemen’s Association Pavillion, 800 N. May St. in Madisonville. The event will feature a steak dinner, cash bar, live auction, silent auctions, a guns and ammo raffle and live music by Rick Trevino and Jason Cassidy. Tables for eight are $1,000 and general admission is $75. To get tickets or for more information, call 936-348-4031, 210-718-7214 or 979-324-1354 or email tovarbenefit@gmail.com.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
The Theatre Company will have showings of James and the Giant Peach Jr. this weekend. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Adult tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com.
The Ranch Harley-Davidson in College Station is hosting a blood drive on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for individuals ages 16 and older. Organizers recommend scheduling an appointment in advance at https://theranchhd.com.
Bryan-College Station’s School of Rock will host its Spring Show at Smitty K’s Bar and Grill, 12601 Texas 30 in College Station, on Saturday. Performances begin at 3:30 p.m. and tickets are $10.
The first Cody NesSmith Memorial Team Roping event is set for Saturday through Monday at the Leon County Expo Center in Buffalo. The event is being organized by Madisonville native Colby Lovell, a 2020 PRCA NFR world champion roper, and includes open team roping and a ranch rodeo. Proceeds will go toward families with children battling cancer.
Bryan High School graduation, 8 p.m., at Merrill Green Stadium. Each senior will receive eight tickets for guests. The ceremonies will be streamed on the district’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
A&M Consolidated High School graduation, 8 p.m. at Tigerland Stadium. Tickets are not required to attend College Station’s high school graduations, and masks will be optional.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
TAMU Mobile Van, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
The Museum of the American GI will be hosting Remember the Fallen, a 21-gun salute, on Sunday at 3 p.m.
The Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 937 will have a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Vietnam Memorial at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan, 201 E. 29th St.
The OH 58A helicopter that flew a total of 1,736 hours during its Army career and saw 1,458 hours total combat flight time in Vietnam will be open to the public for viewing and a hands-on experience at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. 418 N. Main St., Bryan.
