Calendar for Saturday

Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

The Museum of the American GI will be hosting Remember the Fallen, a 21-gun salute, on Sunday at 3 p.m.

The Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 937 will have a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Vietnam Memorial at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan, 201 E. 29th St.

The OH 58A helicopter that flew a total of 1,736 hours during its Army career and saw 1,458 hours total combat flight time in Vietnam will be open to the public for viewing and a hands-on experience at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. 418 N. Main St., Bryan.