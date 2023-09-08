SATURDAY

EVENTS

Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Second Saturdays Run Club, 8 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Navasota Farmers Market, 9 a.m., Navasota Public Library, 1411 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

Texas Best Show Series, 9:30 a.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Entry fee: $30.

Astin Mansion Car Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Astin Mansion, 506 W. 26th St. in Bryan. Registration cost to enter: $25.

College Station Comic Con, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Tickets: $20-$100 available at conliveevents.com.

TAMU All Aggie Rodeo, 6 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

2022 Viognier Release Party, TBD, Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

"Putting It Together," 2 and 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $12-$22.50 available at theatrecompany.thundertix.com/events/20647 or (979) 779-1302.

Mike Gallo, 3 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Grand Night for Singing, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan. Features the Brazos Valley Chorale, the Brazos Valley Chamber Singers, the Texas A&M Women's Chorus and the Texas A&M Century Singers.

Hanover and Sick Ride, 7 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

"Bonnie and Clyde: A Musical Comedy," 7:30 p.m., Navasota City Hall, 200 E. McAlpine St. in Navasota. Tickets: $10 available at outhousetickets.com.

The Great American Boxcar Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Waylon Thibodeaux and Jeff Woolsey, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

North Pointe Drive Band, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Brazos Contemporary Dance Festival, Physical Education Activity Program Building, 632 Penberthy Blvd. Room 207 in College Station. Tickets: $12 for adults and $7 for students and seniors available through the MSC Box Office at 979-845-1234.

EXHIBITS

I Will Go to Texas, through Sept. 29 at Cushing Memorial Library & Archives (400 Spencer St. in College Station). "I Will Go to Texas: A Selection of Texas Landscapes, Wildflowers and Wildlife" features paintings from artists such as James Audubon spanning from the mid-1800s through the late-1900s that capture Texas' natural and cultural history. Exhibit is free. Cushing Library is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.

A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told ... A Century of Aggie Football, through April 28 at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Ansary Gallery of American History (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Visitors will get an up-close look at the team’s history, from its first official football game in 1894, through the present era. Admission: $9 for adults, $7 for seniors/military, $3 for college students and youth 6-17. Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.