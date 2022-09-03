Calendar for Saturday, Sept. 3

StageCenter presents “Over the River and Through the Woods,” the Joe DiPietro-penned production that tells the story of a carefree bachelor whose grandparents introduce him to a young Irish woman to keep him from moving across the country. Thursdays through Saturdays from Sept. 29 through Oct. 15 at 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. $12-$18. stagecenter.net.

SATURDAY

AGGIE GAME DAY

The Texas A&M football team kicks off the season against Sam Houston State at 11 a.m. at Kyle Field.

Aggie Fan Zone outside Kyle Field opens at 7:30 a.m. and closes at 10:30 a.m.

Kids’ Yell with the Aggie yell leaders is held at 8:30 a.m. at the War Hymn statue on the east side of Kyle Field.

The A&M football team holds its Spirit Walk along the east side of Kyle Field at 8:45 a.m. The team buses drop off players at the north end of Houston Street near the Koldus parking garage and players walk down Houston Street to the locker room in the Bright Football Complex.

The Corps of Cadets assembles at the Quad at 9:15 a.m., then steps off for march-in to Kyle Field at 9:30.

Aggie Park will hold its dedication ceremony from 9 a.m. to around 9:45 at the stage near the north end of the lake. Speakers include Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp, A&M President M. Katherine Banks, A&M Student Body President Cade Harris and Wayne Roberts, who was the lead donor for Aggie Park. The event will include a ribbon-cutting, a cannon fired by Parsons Mounted Cavalry and conclude with the Corps of Cadets marching in over the new bridge.

EVENTS

First Saturday Art Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Outdoor event with live music, art activities for kids, art vendors and artist demonstrations.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Teens Outspoken support group, 10 a.m., National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. Visit namibv.org.

Community Yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Hullabaloo Blues Fest weekend in Bryan: Saturday: Brazos Blues Band, 5 p.m. at Blackwater Draw; Karl Rehn, 7 p.m. at Vino Boheme; Nash Daniels, Vintage Ramekins, Ace Carlson, 9 p.m. at The 101; Oliver Penn, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s. Sunday: Oliver Penn and Keeshea Pratt Band, 6 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater. Monday: Randy Pavlock, 11 a.m. at The Village Cafe. destinationbryan.com.

“Head Over Heels,” 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. The musical comedy is set to music from the 1980s all-female group The Go-Go’s, including “We Got the Beat,” “Vacation” and “Our Lips Are Sealed.” $10-$20.

The Zmed Brothers, 7 p.m., The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham. The duo, known as “The Everly Brothers Experience,” performs Everly Brothers’ hits including “Wake Up Little Susie,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream” and “Cathy’s Clown.” $35-$55. thebarnhillcenter.com/events.

Hayden Baker, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Juvenile-In-Justice, through Oct. 7 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features photos from an international activism project that tell the stories of juveniles in the justice system. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.